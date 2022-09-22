Student Roost shortlisted for four prestigious awards

Leading accommodation provider Student Roost has been shortlisted for four awards at the 2022 Property Week Student Accommodation Awards.

Student Roost, which is the third-largest student accommodation provider in the UK, has been named as finalists in four categories at one of the most significant award ceremonies in the student accommodation sector.

The awards up for grabs for Student Roost are UK Operator of the Year, Unsung Hero, Private Halls of Residence, and Health & Wellbeing Initiative – Student Property.

Student Roost launched in 2017 and now runs 58 properties across the UK, with Roosts in cities including London, Swansea, Edinburgh, and Belfast. 23,000 students across the UK call Student Roost their home during university. In 2022, five new properties were opened in Nottingham, York, Bristol, Brighton, and Coventry.

The Property Week Student Accommodation Awards celebrate and reward accommodation providers, both private and university-owned, and their teams, properties and initiatives which have helped to provide the best university experience to its residents.

The coveted UK Operator of the Year award, which Student Roost were shortlisted for in 2019 and 2020, awards those providers who consistently work to improve their offering in the sector. Student Roost were shortlisted for the support and guidance it provided to its residents and team members during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as their work to deliver innovative properties and introduce technologies, initiatives, and policies to protect, support and develop its people.

Hollis Croft, Student Roost’s flagship property in Sheffield which opened in 2019, is shortlisted for the Private Halls of Residence award. The property consistently sold all rooms in 2020/21 and 2021/22, as well as offering a wide range of room choices, modern facilities such as karaoke and cinema rooms, including sustainable features in its design and development, and maintaining a high percentage of rebooker rates.

The Health & Wellbeing Initiative – Student Property award recognises organisations and individuals who dedicate their work to provide mental health and wellbeing support to team members, residents, and the local community. Student Roost’s dedicated Resident Wellbeing

Manager, and the implementation of its health & wellbeing strategy, training of Mental Health First Aiders, partnerships with mental health charities and the community and friendships built within its properties, earned them a place as finalists.

The final award, Unsung Hero, celebrates and rewards individuals who work on the frontline in their property. Customer Service Advisor Mary Chan, who works at Student Roost’s Southampton property Vincent Place, was shortlisted after being named ‘CSA of the Year’ by her colleagues and peers, and for the exceptional support and dedication she consistently provides to both residents and team members.

Jason Andrews, Director of Operations at Student Roost, said:

“To be shortlisted for one award at the Property Week Student Accommodation Awards is an achievement to be proud of, but to be shortlisted for four is exceptional and we will always be honoured no matter the outcome.

“Being named as finalists in four awards is testament to our incredible teams, who tirelessly and continuously strive to ensure all our residents have the best living experience at our properties throughout the UK.

“I am extremely proud of those individuals and team members who have been shortlisted, as well as the wider team who have worked to earn us a place as finalists. Good luck to all shortlisted businesses.”

The Property Week Student Accommodation Awards takes place on 7 December in London.

To find out more about Student Roost, visit www.studentroost.co.uk

