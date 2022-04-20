Barnsley College Student tees up his dream job

Barnsley College Level 2 Horticulture Apprentice, Matthew Mercer, has landed his dream job as Greenkeeper at Whitwood Golf Course, Castleford.

Matthew’s day-to-day activities vary depending on the weather conditions, but his main role requires him to remove any health and safety issues which could cause harm and to keep the golf course looking presentable and playable for the golfers.

Matthew said: “I enjoyed coming to College because I have been able to learn information that has helped with my studies and to further my career. I’m delighted to have secured a permanent position with Whitwood Golf Course.

“The apprenticeship has helped to prepare me for the duties that I do within my current job. I would recommend the College to others because the tutors are friendly and helpful. My advice to any students wanting to start an apprenticeship is just go for it because you never know if you are going to like it if you are not there doing it.”

Jenny Breeze, Horticulture Lecturer at Barnsley College, added:

“I’m so proud of Matthew, he has used his initiative during the apprenticeship, he has worked really hard on his studies and now has a real opportunity to progress in education and the horticulture industry.”

