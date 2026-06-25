Students and staff come together to celebrate at Kirklees College awards ceremony

On Wednesday 10 June, Kirklees College hosted its annual College Outstanding Learner Success Awards (COLS) at Accu Stadium in Huddersfield.

At the event, kindly sponsored by Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Trust, 29 awards were presented across all of our subject areas, and each was awarded to a student who has gone above and beyond in their academic and extra-curricular efforts at college this year. The nominations were varied, and many of the college’s students have excelled both in and out of the classroom.

The awards are funded through the Thomas Armytage Technical School Endowment of 1879, and every one of the winners received a cash prize in recognition of their efforts.

Three of the awards were based on the Kirklees College values of Kindness, Unity and Excellence. In addition to that, the other two were a Students’ Choice, selected by the Students’ Union, and Principal’s Choice chosen by the college Principal Palvinder Singh.

Meet the Student’s Choice winner

Lily Askew is a Motor Vehicle student who has been praised by students and staff alike. She is a student representative, which is something she takes very seriously, and has involved her liaising with staff and students to make the department a better place.

Meet the Principal’s Choice winner

The final award winner of the night was Zak Lloyd, a Level 3 Sports student. Zak is a Sports Coaching student who has not only excelled in the classroom but is also shining at the start of his Rugby League career at Super League side Leeds Rhinos. He has big ambitions for the future, aiming to play at the highest level of the sport and represent the England team on the world stage.

An amazing night was had by everyone

Kirklees College Principal Palvinder Singh said:

“Kirklees College’s mission statement is Creating Opportunities and Changing Lives. This fabulous event provides us with the opportunity to recognise our outstanding students who have grasped the opportunities that Kirklees College provides and changed their lives for the better.”

Anna Basford, Deputy Chief Executive and Director of Transformation and Partnerships, Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, said:

“It was a pleasure to attend these awards in support of one of our fantastic local colleges. Congratulations to all the talented winners and students who were shortlisted. As a large local employer, it’s great to see so much talent showcased from young people in our area and hear about their aspirations for the future.”