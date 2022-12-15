Students’ festive grotto takes pride of place at community Christmas event

New City College students brought some festive cheer to the local community by designing and building a Christmas grotto – and entertaining the crowds as Santa’s elves.

Talented Art & Design students from NCC Epping Forest campus in Borders Lane, Loughton, created the colourful pop-up grotto in the college art studio before transporting it to Debden Broadway and re-building it for the children’s Christmas event.

Over 130 excited youngsters queued to see Santa and were kept amused by New City College Performing Arts students who dressed up as Santa’s elves for the day. Other students from Tourism and Aviation courses acted as marshals, ensuring children and their families were able to cross the road safely.

Organised by the Loughton Broadway Town Centre Partnership, the event was a real community effort with businesses, churches and other organisations getting involved.

The grotto was built in the former Epping Forest District Council cash office but the event was spread right along the Broadway.

Epping Forest campus Deputy Principal Sue Clark said:

“I am very proud of our students and so pleased that New City College was part of this wonderful event.”

College Principal Narzny Khan added:

“It was a truly wonderful, brilliant event for our community.”

Independent Councillor for Loughton Roding ward, Stephen Murray, who attended the festivities, said:

“A huge thank you to the staff and students from New City College who helped to make this such a wonderful event. It was lovely to have them joining local volunteers to help steward the parents and children who were queuing to see Santa.”

Rose Brookes, Interim Chair of the Broadway Town Centre Partnership, commented:

“After an absence of any special Christmas activity for children on the Broadway for several years, many of us felt it was important to organise something. This really was an excellent example of partnership working, with lots of local groups and individuals making a contribution.”

