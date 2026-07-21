Students given a sneak-peek of college life at Buxton taster event 

Young people considering their next step in education were given the chance to discover what life could be like after they leave school during an exciting hands-on taster event.

Held at the University of Derby – Buxton, the event was aimed at those who have chosen to study at the Devonshire Dome this September as well as current Year 10 students who are still exploring their education and career options.

Visitors experienced a range of practical activities across the campus, providing a taste of the diverse courses and facilities available.

Sports enthusiasts were given the unique opportunity to train with Buxton FC, gaining an insight into sports education in a professional football environment that will be available to those studying a Level 3 Diploma in Sport & Physical Activity or a Level 3 Diploma in Exercise Science.

Aspiring content creators got hands-on with the equipment and technology used to produce professional media content in the media suite, while budding chefs cooked up a culinary delight in the facilities used by award-winning hospitality and catering students.

Visitors interested in the beauty and wellbeing sector took part in interactive demonstrations, while those considering a career working with children got the chance to find out what it’s like to support children’s learning and development in an Early Years setting.

Dr Sarah Charles, Director of the Institute of Education and Skills at the University of Derby – Buxton, said: “The taster event was designed to help young people build confidence, and to give them a taste of student life. From interactive subject-based challenges and hands-on workshops to table tennis, games and informal conversations with staff and current students, the event combined fun with valuable insights into further education in a relaxed and welcoming environment.

“Delivery of further education in Buxton and North Derbyshire is a key part of the University of Derby’s future model. We are committed to ensuring that our provision in the region continues to meet local skills needs and that young people are supported as they make important decisions about their future.”

The University of Derby – Buxton offers a range of programmes including T Levels, apprenticeships, Access to Higher Education, and vocational subjects including Hospitality and Catering, Hair, Media, Sport, IT, Beauty Therapy, and Public Services.

These Further Education courses offer a pathway to Higher Education provided by the University of Derby at its campuses across the city and county.

Dr Charles added: “Visiting the University of Derby – Buxton offers prospective students a unique opportunity to experience the excellence of our teaching and the richness of our learning environment.

“Students benefit from a high-quality learning environment and access to hands-on exciting opportunities, and events such as this are a great opportunity to experience this first-hand.”