Students go wild for South Africa conservation trip

Animal Care students from Oaklands College took part in a life-changing conservation learning experience in South Africa, giving them the chance to develop practical skills, broaden their understanding of wildlife protection and see global conservation in action.

The group travelled with GAP Africa Projects and were based at Sibuya Game Reserve, one of South Africa’s most remarkable wildlife settings. The immersive trip gave the students the opportunity to experience conservation first-hand and further strengthen their knowledge of animal care, sustainable practice and the vital work involved in protecting endangered species.

As part of the trip, the students took part in anti-poaching briefings, gaining powerful insight into the challenges faced by conservation teams working on the frontline. They also had the opportunity to observe iconic African wildlife, including lions, elephants and rhinos, in their natural habitat, helping them connect classroom learning with real-world animal management and environmental protection.

The experience was also designed to support students’ personal and professional development too, encouraging confidence, teamwork, resilience and independence. By learning directly from conservation specialists and seeing how reserves operate day to day, the group were able to gain valuable insight into future careers in animal management, wildlife conservation, ecology, veterinary support, environmental education and wider land-based industries.

Kirsty Strobel, Head of Curriculum – Catering, Animal, Equine & Landbased at Oaklands College said:

“This trip was an incredible opportunity for our students to take everything they have learned at college and apply it in a truly inspiring setting. Seeing conservation work first-hand, meeting the people who protect wildlife every day and observing animals in their natural environment gives students a deeper understanding that simply cannot be replicated in the classroom. We are already seeing them grow in confidence, ask thoughtful questions and think carefully about their future pathways.”

The trip also helped students develop wider skills that are highly valued by employers and universities, including communication, problem-solving, adaptability and cultural awareness. Experiences such as anti-poaching briefings and guided wildlife encounters allowed the group to also consider the ethical, environmental and practical challenges involved in conservation, while at the same time inspiring them to play an active role in protecting biodiversity for future generations.

The South Africa conservation trip reflects the fantastic opportunities available to students at Oaklands College, where learning extends far beyond the classroom. Through industry links, specialist facilities, enrichment experiences and international opportunities, the College is committed to helping students build the knowledge, confidence and practical skills they need to thrive in their chosen careers.

For the Animal Care students, their trip to South Africa has provided them with memories that will last a lifetime, as well as skills and experiences that will support their next steps in education and employment.