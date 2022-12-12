Students help local church with conservation work

Dagenham Parish Church grounds have been given an overhaul thanks to a group of students.

The Public and Protective Services students from Barking & Dagenham College, volunteered to help the church with its conservation project to clear the site.

This is the sixth year students from the College have volunteered on the project, which was set up to provide the local community safe access to the church grounds and its wildlife areas.

Over a two-week period, the students really got stuck in, clearing and preparing the churchyard. As well as making the site more usable again, it was also a great opportunity for the students to put into practice a lot of the skills they have been working on, such as teamwork and leadership. It was also a way to demonstrate the skills and values they are learning, including protecting and preserving the community.

Gwen Edwards, Protective Services Lecturer at Barking & Dagenham College said:

“The students put a lot of hard work into helping to clear the site and the results speak for themselves. It’s looking really good and we know there has been some great feedback about it. We’re delighted that we can help with projects like this. The students should be proud of what they have achieved.”

Published in