Students launch conservation society

Students at Oaklands College have launched a new conservation group, Oaklands Wildlife Society (O.W.L.S), bringing together learners and staff who share a strong interest in protecting, enhancing, and celebrating the natural environment both on campus and in the surrounding area. The society reflects a growing commitment among students to take an active role in conservation and sustainability.

The student-led society focuses on practical conservation work, environmental education, and driving sustainable change across the college. Members are encouraged to take ownership of projects, shape activities, and contribute ideas for campaigns that promote biodiversity and environmental awareness. Open to learners from all courses and subject areas, O.W.L.S aims to make conservation accessible, relevant, and hands-on for everyone involved, regardless of prior experience.

The group is already working closely with Haven Wildlife Rescue, with students volunteering their time to support local wildlife care and rehabilitation efforts. This partnership allows learners to gain valuable real-world experience while making a positive contribution to conservation within the local community. By supporting wildlife rescue work, students are able to see the direct impact of their efforts beyond the college campus.

O.W.L.S recently held its first outdoor session on campus, giving members the opportunity to put theory into practice. Activities included placing camera traps around the college orchard to monitor wildlife, carrying out bird listening surveys, and identifying fungi species found on site. During the session, students also discovered an active bee hotel, highlighting the diversity of wildlife already thriving at Oaklands and reinforcing the importance of protecting these habitats.

In addition to on-campus activities, members are keeping up to date with wider conservation initiatives across the region. This includes learning about the recent release of 100 water voles into a river near Wheathampstead by the Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust, helping students understand the broader context of conservation work happening locally.

The society’s work is guided by three core principles: monitoring and increasing biodiversity on campus, educating and inspiring the wider college community on environmental issues, and reducing the college’s carbon footprint through long-term sustainable actions.

Through O.W.L.S, students are gaining practical conservation skills while playing an active role in Oaklands College’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Elizabeth Healey, Lecturer in Animal Care, said: “This society gives students the chance to put conservation into practice. They’re developing real skills, contributing to genuine environmental work, and helping us better understand and protect the wildlife on our campus.”

Vice president of OWLS and Chief Editor of the society’s newsletter Sophia, 18, from Hertfordshire said: “O.W.L.S has been a great way to get involved in conservation in a practical way. We’re learning a lot, working together, and seeing first-hand the wildlife that’s already here at Oaklands.”