Students prepare for WorldSkills finals!

Two Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) students are currently honing their skills after securing places in the prestigious WorldSkills UK National Finals.

Solomon Hackett, a T-Level Digital Support Services (Cyber Security & Networking) student, will compete in the Cyber Security category, while fellow BSDC student Will Banham, who studies Level 3 Computer Science (Programming and App Development), will represent the College in the Web Development category. Joining them in the Cyber Security final is Milosz Bilas, a former BSDC student now studying for a degree in Cyber Security at Sheffield Hallam University.

To reach the finals, students had to pass an online test in their chosen area before battling it out in regional qualifier competitions. Following impressive performances in the WorldSkills National Qualifiers, the students have all earned spots in the prestigious national finals scheduled to take place in November.

The WorldSkills competitions, crafted by industry experts, give students the opportunity to enhance the practical skills and knowledge they have developed on their course in a competitive, timed environment. It enables students to take their skills to the next level by meeting the rigorous standards demanded by the industry they are set to enter.

Will Banham, Level 3 Computer Science (Programming and App Development) student said: “I didn’t expect to make it to the final, so I’m really looking forward to competing. The competition is quite intense – it’s helped me work better under pressure and given me a new perspective on working to deadlines. I’m still exploring my future career path, possibly in software engineering or infrastructure networking.”

Solomon Hackett, Level 3 T-Level Cyber Security student added: “I’m proud to be competing in the WorldSkills national final competition. Taking part in competitions is a great way to get recognition for your skills, especially from employers. I’ve always loved IT, and in the future, I want to be an ethical hacker: testing company systems, identifying vulnerabilities and helping them improve their security.”

Meanwhile, Liam Dinsdale, a Level 5 FdSc Computer Science (Cyber Security Technologist) student, who secured a bronze medal in last year’s national WorldSkills finals, is now training with WorldSkills Squad UK for a chance to represent the UK on the international stage.

Jacqui Maw, Curriculum Team Leader for Computing at BSDC said; “We’re delighted to see three of our learners getting through to the National Finals of the WorldSkills competitions and one now in Squad UK. Our Cyber Security Lab provides a realistic environment for our students to develop high level technical skills, and their success reflects the industry-aligned training and support we offer.”