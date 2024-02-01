Students Produce Furniture with Form and Function

Carpentry Students at Newtown College have been putting their skills to the test making wall cabinets. The students took only a few weeks to create these impressive pieces of furniture that are both practical and stylish.

First Year Level 1 Carpentry students have progressed quickly developing an understanding of a range of essential Carpentry and joinery skills. They recently embarked on the creation of wall cabinets as their first major project to test the skills they have learnt in their first term at the college, achieving successful results.

Student, Steve Davies said ‘This has been a great project. I’m pleased with the overall result and have learnt how to construct Finger Joints, Miter Joints, and Housing Joints.’

Carpentry Lecturer, Nigel Ogden said

‘The project was to make a wall cabinet following detailed drawings the cabinet contained shelves and a drawer. The project was designed to enhance the student’s skills with hand tools and to practice a variety of woodworking joints. All the students on the course have done a fantastic job on this project and were excited to take the cabinets home to show off their new skills to families and friends.

To find out more about carpentry courses at NPTC Group of Colleges please visit the course pages on our website or come along to one of our open evenings.

Published in