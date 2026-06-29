Students scoop top prizes at National Animal Welfare Competition

Students from Oaklands College’s Animal Management department have returned from the National Animal Welfare Inter-College Competition with incredible results and plenty to celebrate, marking a hugely successful outing for the College and showcasing the exceptional talent within its Animal Management programme.

Held at Solihull College & University Centre, the event brought together talented students from colleges across the UK to showcase their knowledge, creativity and hands-on expertise in animal welfare and management. The competition provided an exciting platform for learners to test their skills against peers from across the country while gaining valuable industry-focused experience.

Endorsed by WorldSkills UK – a national organisation that champions excellence in vocational education by running skills competitions and developing high quality training standards across the country – the competition challenged students with real world tasks reflecting current industry practice. This included enrichment design, enclosure planning, welfare strategy development, digital marketing campaigns and cognitive research presentations. Each challenge was designed to reflect the kinds of practical and strategic thinking required in modern animal care careers, pushing students to combine creativity with technical knowledge.

Joined on the day by their tutor Joshua Pattenden, all the students who took part shone at the competition. They performed incredibly well while facing the demands and pressures of taking part in such challenging competitions, demonstrating resilience, professionalism and confidence throughout the day. Their ability to work under pressure while maintaining high standards impressed both staff and judges alike.

A number of Oaklands College students achieved standout performances and earned top honours in their categories. They included Jacqui, a T-Level Animal Management student, who won 1st place in the Digital & Immersive Animal Welfare Campaign category. Florence, who is studying Animal Management at Level 3 level, secured 1st place for Cognitive Enrichment Research & Presentation with a design that judges later said they would be using in their enclosures and displays — a remarkable endorsement of the quality and originality of her work. Chloe, a Level 2 student, also delivered an impressive performance, earning 2nd place for Innovative Enclosure Design.

These achievements highlight the high standard of talent emerging from the College’s Animal Management programme and the commitment, passion and determination shown by each student. Their success reflects not only individual skill but also the collaborative and supportive learning environment fostered at Oaklands College.

Kirsty Stroble, Curriculum Team Manager for Animal Care at Oaklands College commented: “The students put so much time and effort into preparing their designs before the competition and demonstrated remarkable professionalism, creativity and depth of knowledge throughout the competition itself. Their achievements reflect the dedication they bring to their studies and the strength of the teaching and support behind them. We’re incredibly proud of everyone who took part.”

Competitions of this kind play an important role in preparing students for careers in the animal management sector, offering opportunities to build confidence, develop industry relevant behaviours and showcase their abilities in a supportive yet competitive environment. The success of the students stands as a testament to their hard work, ambition and the quality of training they receive, positioning them strongly for future careers in the industry.