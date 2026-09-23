Students Take Centre Stage at NPTC Group of Colleges Annual Awards

Students from across NPTC Group of Colleges were celebrated for their achievements, resilience and determination at the College’s 21st Annual Student Awards held at the prestigious Orangery at Margam Park in Port Talbot.

The celebration, hosted once again by Gabriella Jukes, brought together students, families, staff, governors and distinguished guests to recognise outstanding academic and vocational success, personal achievement and the determination of learners who have overcome significant challenges.

The evening was opened by Mark Dacey, Chief Executive Officer of NPTC Group of Colleges, who spoke of his pride in the students and staff being recognised.

He said: “Of course, we celebrate academic excellence. But we also celebrate determination, resilience, ambition and courage. We celebrate students who have pushed themselves further than they thought possible, students who have overcome considerable challenges, students who have supported those around them, and students who have taken opportunities and turned them into something extraordinary.”

This year’s special guest was Alex Wharton, the award-winning children’s author, poet and performer and Children’s Laureate Wales, whose work encourages young people across Wales to explore language, imagination and creativity.

Throughout the evening, students from across the College were recognised for exceptional achievement in a wide range of academic and vocational areas, alongside a number of special awards celebrating individual journeys and accomplishments.

From the Sixth Form Academy Student of the Year to the Saraswati Trust Award, the evening was filled with stories of hard work, dedication and courage.

One standout moment in a sea of remarkable achievements was the presentation of the inaugural College Executive Recognition Award, which was created this year to honour the efforts of an individual whose academic journey is truly remarkable. The winner, Edward Lee Davies, arrived at college with no formal qualifications but quickly proved his academic ability, moving on to simultaneously study A Level and BTEC Music, achieving an A grade and D*D*D* respectively. In what his lecturer called one of the most remarkable journeys seen in his 40-year career, Edward will now continue his studies at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, where he will study Composition.

The pinnacle of the evening was the presentation of the Chief Executive Officer Student of the Year award. Mark Dacey faced the difficult task of selecting one student from an exceptional lineup of talent and character. The winner, Liam Newton, had already been named Engineering Student of the Year. Liam demonstrated remarkable academic ability throughout his programme, achieving the highest possible scores in all 14 units – a feat never before achieved on the engineering programme.

The evening also celebrated the many students who represent the College and Wales in skills competitions. On behalf of all competitors and medal winners from across NPTC Group of Colleges, gold medallist Tai Mahalla-Wellington proudly carried the Inspiring Skills Competition torch to the stage.

The evening concluded with a special tribute to Chief Executive Officer Mark Dacey, who retires at the end of September following more than 40 years in Further Education and almost 23 years leading the College.

Chair of the Corporation Board, Rhobert Lewis, paid tribute to Mark’s contribution to Further Education and the transformation of the College during his leadership.

Reflecting on his tenure, Rhobert said:

“Buildings, mergers and statistics are not the real measure of Mark’s legacy. The real measure is people; the students who discovered what they were capable of, the apprentices who built careers, the adult learners who were given another opportunity and the thousands of people whose lives have been touched by this College.”

In recognition of his service, Mark was invited to the stage and presented with graduation robes – reversing the roles after many years spent celebrating the achievements of students at college graduations and awards ceremonies.

The evening provided a fitting celebration of the talent, commitment and resilience found across NPTC Group of Colleges, while recognising the families, staff and wider college community who support students throughout their journeys.

For NPTC Group of Colleges, the Student Awards remain an opportunity not simply to celebrate results, but to recognise the individual stories, personal growth and determination behind them.

Full List of Awards and Winners