From education to employment
Students talk politics with The Lord Aberdare

Gower College Swansea October 28, 2022
0 Comments
Students talk politics with The Lord Aberdare
Students from Gower College Swansea recently had the opportunity to meet The Lord Aberdare – Alastair John Lyndhurst Bruce – when he visited the Gorseinon Campus as part of the Learn with the Lords programme.

The learners, who are studying A Level Government and Politics and A Level Law, spent over an hour with The Lord Aberdare and had an opportunity to discuss many pressing political topics of the day with him.

“This was an amazing opportunity for staff and students to ask lots of questions about the work of the House of Lords, which is a feature of the current AS Level syllabus” says Curriculum Leader Michelle Knipe, who started the ball rolling back in the summer when she applied for the College to take part in the programme.

“We are living in particularly interesting times at the moment, with the political landscape changing seemingly by the day, so to have a chance to meet with the Lord Aberdare in person and to discuss some of these issues was a real privilege.”

The visit was part of the Learn with the Lords programme which is coordinated by the UK Parliament Education and Engagement Service.

It is a unique opportunity for students to interact with a member of the House of Lords, who delivers an informative presentation for students before taking their questions. By engaging and interacting with a Baroness or Lord, students will learn more about the vital role of the House of Lords in the UK Parliament.

Published in: Education
Gower College Swansea

