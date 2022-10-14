Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Switch to Pearson EPA services

Students’ Union President Natalia wins Cambridge essay prize

Brockenhurst College October 14, 2022
0 Comments
C Learning Google Workspace for Education In Article Block advert

Brockenhurst College’s Students’ Union President has been named as one of the overall winners of this year’s University of Cambridge Robinson College Essay Prize.

Natalia Brzeszcz’s 2000-word response to the discussion question: ‘Law and morality should never collide’ secured first place for that title.

The success meant that eighteen-year-old Natalia, who lives in Bournemouth, outperformed more than 300 other entrants in the judgement of Robinson College Fellows.

Last month she attended a prize-giving ceremony and celebratory lunch with Directors of Studies at Robinson College, where she also learned more about life at a top university.

A representative for the University of Cambridge told the former St Peter’s Catholic School pupil:

‘With over 300 submissions this year this is an impressive achievement, and we would like to take this opportunity to congratulate you on your hard work and industry.’

Natalia said of her essay success: “I’m extremely delighted and excited that the Law professors recognised my hard work and rewarded me.”

On being Students’ Union President, she added: “I’d like to work with my fellow students and make the changes that they actually want to see happen.”

Natalia studies A Levels in Politics, English Literature, Business and History at Brock.

She has ambitions to study Law at a leading UK university when she leaves Brockenhurst College next summer.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
Brockenhurst College

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .