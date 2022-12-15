Study Group partners with global top 100 Shanghai Jiao Tong University to provide greater access to learning

Study Group Digital Learning with the highly regarded global top 100 Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China.

Study Group will be delivering two programmes to Chinese students through alternative modes of delivery. An International Foundation Programme: Business Management* and an Online Pre-Masters Programme: Business Management will offer students a choice to study either online only or digitally at Shanghai Jiao Tong University itself.

In partnership with Shanghai Jiao Tong, digital learning students have the opportunity to study their programmes in a campus environment while students who wish to stay nearer to home for work, family or financial reasons can still study fully online.

For students looking for an opportunity to access a campus experience without leaving China, digital provision combined with in-person university campus support will offer a full university social experience with access to the university facilities such as libraries, gym, cafeteria and social spaces. Students will also have the opportunity to participate in extracurricular university activities, to live in campus accommodation and build vital networks with their peers in an academic institution known and respected in China and across the world.

Study Group CEO Ian Crichton said:

“I am delighted that Study Group is partnering with Shanghai Jiao Tong which is among the top universities in the Asia-Pacific.

“This flexible approach to fully online or digital access within a university campus setting broadens our appeal to students in China, allowing students to tailor their experience according to their own particular circumstances. It is just one example of how listening to the changing demands of students and the needs of our partners is driving innovation across our business.”

Founded in 1896, Shanghai Jiao Tong University is ranked 52nd in the world by the Times Higher Education global rankings and it is in the top 10 Universities in Asia. It is a member of China’s C9 group of leading universities and includes the globally top-rated University School of Medicine.

Shanghai Jiao Tong University also founded the globally respected Academic Ranking of World Universities, the first global university ranking to use diverse metrics to understand the academic quality of higher education institutions across the globe.

