Study Towards a Degree for Less than the Price of a Daily Meal Deal – learndirect Launches Affordable University Pathway 

learndirect July 26, 2023
The UK’s leading online learning provider has launched a range of degree pathway courses for students looking for an alternative to traditional university amid the rise of student loan debt. 

With recent changes announced for the 2023/24 academic year, university students are likely to be saddled with an average of £42,900 of student loan debt, which includes an average of £9,520 per year being spent on tuition fees alone. learndirect has offered an alternative that’s hard to ignore. 

For less than a meal deal and from as little as £2.70* per day, university hopefuls can study the equivalent of Year 1 and Year 2 of a degree online with learndirect, from the comfort of their own home. In fact, learners have the potential to save up to £16,000!  

Here’s how… 

Traditional University (Year 1 and Year 2)  learndirect’s Degree Pathway (Year 1 and Year 2)  
£18,500 full cost  From £1,995* full cost  
£770.80 per month  From £83* per month  
£177.88 per week              From £19* per week  
£25.34 per day  From £2.70* per day  

Once completed, learners will be guaranteed admission to a selected university to do the third year of their degree online for just £5,000. Other fees apply for on campus options. 

The commercial education business has launched six degree pathways, which will help fast-track students specialising in psychology, health and social care, business management, accounting and finance, information technology, and law.  

Wayne Janse van Rensburg, Group Chief Executive Officer at learndirect, said:

“Being in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis in the UK, university hopefuls will likely feel nervous about the rising student loan fees, so we’re delighted to be able to offer an alternative path that’s not only affordable but is also convenient for those who work or have other commitments.  

“With our online pathways, learners won’t have to compromise – they can achieve their degree without the burden of heavy debt or disruption to their daily lives. We’re always looking for ways to enhance the learner experience and provide opportunities to people looking to better their lives and careers, making education accessible to all.” 

According to YouGov, 37% of people feel that current tuition fees are unfair, so it’s no surprise that people might be considering an alternative option. learndirect’s report, The State of Learning, states that 67% of Gen Z learners feel that the current education system in the UK doesn’t cater to everyone, so perhaps offering an alternative pathway to a degree could fix the disconnect that currently sits between younger generations and the UK education sector. 

Learners can take an average of 9 months to complete Year 1 and 2 of their degree pathway with learndirect rather than the 2 full academic years it takes in the traditional way, fast-tracking the route to their qualification. This is one of many key features, which also include: 

  • Cheaper alternative to traditional university learning  
  • Serves as the first and second years of a university degree  
  • Achieve a degree quicker, with Year 1 and 2 taking learndirect learners 9 months on average to complete 
  • Complete the third-year top-up online at a selected university 
  • Avoid rising loan repayment fees  
  • Save on expensive living costs associated with on-campus study  
  • Guaranteed admissions letter for final year at university  
  • Flexible online study rather than timetabled lectures  

As the leading provider of online education, learndirect provides a wide range of nationally and internationally recognised qualifications, spanning a vast array of industries. Made up of a series of EdTech businesses, learndirect’s latest course launch signifies its ongoing innovation, consistently working on new and pioneering solutions in the commercial education space.  

learndirect
At learndirect, we believe that knowledge is for everyone. No matter your background, your qualifications, or your goals, we’re here to make it happen. We provide flexible and accessible learning that fits your lifestyle, ranging from internationally and nationally recognised qualifications to skills-based learning and professional development. Our driving purpose is to empower you to reach your full potential. Discover our portfolio of courses: https://www.learndirect.com/

