From education to employment

SU Freshers’ Fairs Big Draw for Students

SERC October 1, 2024
0 Comments

Students and staff got to engage with a wide range of organisations, charities, and student support services at this years’ Students’ Union Freshers’ Fairs which were held across Bangor, Downpatrick, Lisburn and Newtownards Campuses. 

Over 4000 people attended the Fairs and were able to sign up for clubs, consider a range of volunteering opportunities and enjoy some freebies and tasty bites from local organisations including Mash Direct and The Pizza Co. 

Many students took the opportunity to pick up a free SERC branded hoodie. There is still a limited supply available so if you missed the fairs, come along to one of the drop-in days at the Recharge Rooms on campus or message the SU team. 

SERC Student Engagement Manager Ross Currie comments, “We were delighted with the support of so many community organisations and are working on our next events so if you would like to be considered for a spot, email [email protected]”. 

Published in: Education News | FE News
Topics:
SERC
The most successful college in Northern Ireland, offering Full-time and Part-time courses, plus bespoke business training and services designed to get results.

