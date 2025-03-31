Success for Newtown College students at prestigious Skills Competitons Wales Awards

NPTC Group of Colleges enjoyed a successful evening with recognition for students in a range of subjects at the Inspiring Skills Awards. The group achieved a total of 16 medals, with students from Newtown College amongst those achieving Bronze, Silver and Gold medals and Highly Commended certificates.

The award ceremony took place at Swansea Arena, where the Skills Competition Wales 2025, organized by the Inspiring Skills Excellence in Wales project, saw over 1,000 participants from across the country competing in 20 sectors.

Newtown College catering students demonstrated their excellence by winning multiple medals. Eleri Davies earned gold, and Poppy Bowen-Heath took silver in Patisserie & Confectionery. Serah Morgan-Page and Ella Owen received highly commended in Restaurant Service, while Morgan Carter was awarded the Rosi Gallo Certificate in Culinary Arts.

Newtown College’s Health and Social Care student, Faith Kirkham won a gold medal, while childcare student Rosie Routledge received a bronze medal and a special award for Best in Region. Additionally, Halle Moore and Sioned Harris were recognized with highly commended awards. These accolades highlight the exceptional talent and dedication of the department’s students.

Other students receiving highly commended included; Evie Hill, hairdressing,

Zara Fisher, inclusive skills restaurant services, Mairi Williams, inclusive skills childcare and Conner Davies, inclusive skills, life skills.

Chief Executive of NPTC Group of Colleges, Mark Dacey, expressed his pride in the students’ achievements, calling it an incredible accomplishment.

Edward Jones, Skills Champion for NPTC Group of Colleges, said:

“I share in congratulating all our students that took part in the competition The numerous medals won by our students highlight their dedication to their trades and the exceptional quality of teaching and training at the College. Our consistent success in competitions across various disciplines demonstrates the high standards of training provided at all our college sites, showcasing a diverse range of skills among our students.”

At the ceremony in Swansea Arena, Welsh Government Minister for Skills, Jack Sargeant, helped hand out awards for the best in each region. He said:

“Vocational training is close to my heart and Skills Competition Wales offers young people a great chance to test themselves and develop their skills.

“Our government prioritises supporting youths towards promising futures and competitions such as this encourages them to push boundaries constructively.

“Meeting 2024 WorldSkills medallists, I’ve seen how these competitions advance careers – I’m confident this new talent will be equally successful. Congratulations to all competitors and good luck to those representing Wales nationally and beyond.

“It’ll be an honour for Wales to host WorldSkills UK this November. I look forward to seeing the exceptional talent showcased.”