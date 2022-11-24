Suffolk agricultural students urged to stay safe around electricity

Suffolk’s next generation of farmers have received potentially life-saving advice on staying safe around electricity at a local college.

The safety team from UK Power Networks, which distributes electricity across the East of England, visited Suffolk New College learners at the Suffolk Rural campus in Otley.

The focus was warning agriculture students of the dangers of high voltage electricity as many of the college students are already working on farms as part of their training.

UK Power Networks engages with around 250,000 people of all ages each year on public safety. With high numbers and rates of fatal injury, agriculture, forestry and fishing are the riskiest industry sectors.*

Ros Forbes, a safety advisor at UK Power Networks, said:

“It is important for us to go out into the local community and deliver our messaging direct.

“We want to prompt collaborative working and positive conversations about safety which, ultimately, will help save lives if extra care is taken around power lines.

“Our advice is always to be vigilant, to look up and around to see what electrical equipment is near you if driving or using agricultural machinery.”

John Attridge, a farming lecturer from Suffolk New College’s Rural campus in Otley, said:

“UK Power Networks have visited the college several times over recent years to explain to help keep our students safe and we are very grateful for their support.

“It is really important that we all appreciate the risk from high voltage supplies. The risk is even greater on farms with tall machinery, ladders and metal irrigation pipes.

“If we can explain the dangers now, then our students can be more informed and more able to impart their knowledge to others when they become the farmers of the future.”

