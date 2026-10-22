Supported Internship students graduate after hospital placements at Eastbourne District General Hospital 

Supported Internship graduates celebrated their achievements at East Sussex College on Tuesday, with 10 young people securing paid employment following a year of workplace experience at Eastbourne District General Hospital and in the local community.

The celebration event held at Kings Restaurant at the College’s Eastbourne campus, marked the end of a year in which interns developed practical workplace skills, built confidence and independence, and took important steps towards employment.

Delivered through a partnership between East Sussex College and East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust (ESHT), the Supported Internship programme helps young people with a learning disability and/or who are autistic gain experience in a real working environment, with support from college staff, hospital teams and workplace mentors.

Ten of this year’s graduates have already secured paid employment in hospital departments and the local community, highlighting the opportunities that can come from combining practical experience with the right support.

Stacey Beard, Supported Internship Coordinator at East Sussex College, thanked the hospital teams and mentors who had helped make the programme a success.

She said:

“I’d like to thank the incredible hospital department managers and mentors who have welcomed our interns into their teams and supported them throughout the year. Thank you for believing in them, encouraging them and giving them opportunities to shine. Without the partnerships, none of this would be possible.”

Jenny Darwood, Director of People at ESHT, also praised the graduates and the partnership behind the programme.

She said:

“The achievements we celebrate tonight demonstrate the talent, dedication and potential of every graduate. We are proud to be part of a partnership that creates meaningful opportunities for young people to thrive in the workplace.”

For graduate Daniel Burton, the experience has helped him recognise what he can achieve and take the next step towards employment.

Reflecting on the programme, he encouraged other young people who may be considering a Supported Internship not to underestimate their abilities.

He said:

“To anyone who might be considering a Supported Internship, or who is unsure about taking that next step into employment, I would say this: Don’t underestimate what you are capable of achieving.

“You might not have all the answers when you first start, and there may be challenges along the way.

“But with the right opportunities, support and determination, you can achieve things that once seemed out of reach. The programme didn’t just help me prepare for employment. It helped me turn my potential into an opportunity.”

Congratulations to all the graduates on their achievements. We wish them every success as they take the next steps in their careers.