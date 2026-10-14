Talented Judo champ is on a mission to put his sport on the map

He said: ‘The problem with Judo is that it has legends and no stars’ – could the teenager with an Olympic dream be that man to change that?

He’d also love to stage a Judo fight night at Portman Road

A judo champ from Trimley is continuing his mission to compete at the Olympics.

Dom Cremer, 18, is on a level 3 sport course at Suffolk New College.

He started Judo as an after-school thing. Then he learnt all about the heritage (of the sport) and after Covid became more passionate about it – and decided this is what he wants to do as a career.

He fights at the 66kg class and has competed at tournaments across the country – winning a series of regional titles along the way.

He trains at Ipswich and Felixstowe Judo clubs and has also been down to London where he has trained with Ashley Mckenzie – a four-time Olympian and Commonwealth medal winner.

He also trains at clubs in Camberley and Cambridge.

After college, he wants to either go to university on a scholarship and study sports science – or become a full-time athlete where he is currently considering his options in terms of where he would train.

In terms of his recent successes, Dom said:

“I’d say my greatest achievement is being selected for East of England and be part of a new generation of fighters. I also finished sixth in a high level national tournament and I’m ranked number one in the East of England at under 21 level. I’m also around the top 30 in the country in terms of ranking. Each time I go out there I try and be the best I can, focus and do my thing.

Most recently, Dom looked to defend his 66kg crown at the East of England Championships in Thetford. (He came second and got a silver medal). And later in the year, he will be at the British championships that will be in Nottingham this December

On the future he said:

“I’m very optimistic about this year and I’m really determined to make Brisbane 2032. I also want to get on the international circuit.”

In terms of funding his dream – he said:

“I fund it myself and it’s hard. The football club Paris St Germain fund a Judo team and I think Judo needs more commercialisation. Maybe Ipswich Town could work with me. They backed former world champion Fabio Wardley – it would be great if I could work with them on an event related to the sport I love.”

He continued:

“In terms of promoting Judo more widely, we need to respect the tradition and we don’t start trash talking – but we need to try and raise the profile and create more funding. I’d say there are legends in the sport, but no stars. I think that needs to change. We need to create more stars. Who knows – maybe that star could be me.”

And in terms of support from the college, Dom said:

“They are always there for me.”

Ben Norfolk is a sports lecturer at the college. He said: “Dom is whipping up a storm in the sport and he is determined to get to the top level. Seeing his determination to succeed on a daily basis makes me really believe that he will get there. We will support him all the way.”