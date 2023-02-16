Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Talented students tested at Technology competition

Gower College Swansea February 16, 2023
0 Comments

Gower College Swansea recently hosted a Skills Competition Wales Technology Mega Heat at the Tycoch Campus

Over 80 students – from Bridgend College, Cardiff and Vale College, Coleg Cambria, Coleg Gwent, Coleg Sir Gar, Coleg Y Cymoedd, NPTC Group, St David’s College and Ysgol Pen Y Bryn – took part in a variety of competitions on the day in coding, cyber security, networking, IT tech support and inclusive skills

”We were delighted to host the Technology Mega Heat and to welcome learners from all over South Wales to hone their IT skills and compete against their talented peers for a potential medal placing,” says Learning Area Manager Darren Fountain.

“In addition to the competitions, they had an opportunity to relax and socialise together in their downtime, enjoying a range of ‘have a go’ activities hosted by our Technology staff and learners. These included our F1 racing simulator, a PC maintenance challenge, Green Screen productions and even a cyber escape room challenge hosted by Tarian ROCU.”

Skills Competition Wales aims to raise the profile of skills in Wales and offers students, trainees and apprentices in Wales a chance to challenge, benchmark and raise their skills by taking part in competitions across a range of sectors.

Funded by the Welsh Government and run by a dedicated network of colleges, work-based learning providers and employer-led organisations, it consists of a series of local skills competitions, aligned to WorldSkills and the needs of the Welsh economy.

Results for the recent rounds of Skills Competition Wales events will be announced on 9 March.

Education
