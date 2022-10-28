Talented teachers get chance to win £25,000 to make their ideas a reality

Passionate teachers with new ideas to improve the attainment of disadvantaged children are being urged to apply for the Let Teachers SHINE funding competition.

The contest, which is run annually by education charity SHINE, is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, and applications are now open for 2022/23.

Teachers can apply for grants of up to £25,000 over two years to develop projects with the potential to help disadvantaged children in the North of England succeed in English, maths, or science. Winners also receive practical support to make their ideas become a reality.

Since 2012, Let Teachers SHINE has supported dozens of innovative teachers to develop their projects, awarding 172 grants totalling more than £2.9million.

Over the past decade, the competition has §built up a track record of spotting and developing new teaching innovations.

Previous successes have included Times Tables Rock Stars and Hegarty Maths, which were both supported by Let Teachers SHINE in their early days and now help millions of schoolchildren across the UK and worldwide.

The competition is open to any qualified, practising teacher working in England. Teachers based outside the North need to be able to demonstrate that their project will make an impact on children in the region.

Shortlisted candidates will be interviewed by a panel of experts in Spring 2023 before grants are awarded to the winning teachers.

SHINE CEO Fiona Spellman said: “We have always believed in the power of great teachers and through Let Teachers SHINE we seek to give teachers the opportunity to develop ideas that otherwise might never have become a reality.

“Over the past ten years, we have been delighted to support numerous talented teachers to develop their ideas, helping them to flourish and grow.

“With the many current challenges in education, it’s never been so important to support inspirational teachers and help spread good ideas.

“We can’t wait to see the new projects that emerge from this year’s competition.”

Let Teachers SHINE is funded by philanthropists who are passionate about breaking the link between family income and educational attainment and believe that teachers are best placed to know what will work for the children they teach.

Applications close on January 16, 2023. For more information, see letteachersshine.org.uk.

