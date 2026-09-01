TARDIS project is out of this world for Moulton College students 

Two Moulton College construction students have brought a piece of Doctor Who history to life by building a full-scale replica of the iconic 1983 TARDIS console room.

Carpentry and joinery students Graham Bawden and Josh Smith worked alongside their lecturer and former BBC set builder Simon Nash to complete the ambitious project, which took two years to build.

The creation, the brainchild of lifelong Doctor Who fan and former BBC Director Brendan Sheppard, takes pride of place in the garden of Brendan’s Lincolnshire home, where it will form the centrepiece of an interactive visitor experience for fellow fans.

Students Graham and Josh, who until recently both studied carpentry and joinery at the Northamptonshire-based college’s Higham Ferrers campus, worked with lecturer Simon on the two-year installation.

Simon explains:

“I worked previously with Brendan to create the exterior of the famous TARDIS police box, so when he approached me to work on the console room, I knew it would make a terrific extracurricular project for interested Moulton College students. Josh, Graham and I used the plans from the original console design and set about creating a replica from scratch.”

Graham, who has recently set up his own carpentry business, GB Carpentry, adds:

“When Simon approached us to get involved, we couldn’t wait to get started. It has been an ambitious project and one we worked slowly on to ensure every aspect was in line with the original.

“I worked on the double doors, which were particularly challenging, but panel by panel, column by column, we got there, and I am so proud of it.”

Fellow student Josh explains:

“One of the first things we started on was the walls and the base of the console. I am particularly proud of the circles on the wall panels, which we had to cut to the exact size and then work out how to mount them. To ensure it was an exact replica, everything had to be right, down to the millimetre. I am so pleased with it, and it is a great thing to have on my CV.”

In addition to honing their carpentry and joinery skills, the project helped Josh and Graham develop their teamwork, problem-solving and project management skills.

Simon, who has documented the build on the project’s very own YouTube site and Instagram page, concludes:

“It was a huge project and one I couldn’t have delivered without Josh and Graham. Their work has been amazing, and we are all so delighted with the result.”

The console room is now up and running as an immersive visitor experience, with electronics and interactive features added by Darryl Harrison, while actor Peter Davison, who played the fifth Doctor Who, has recorded a special audio episode.