Teachers’ fear impact of cost of living crisis on pupil’s learning

1 in 5 teachers and head teachers (22%) believe the impact of cost of living crisis will be the biggest challenge this year

New research from Renaissance, a leading provider of edtech solutions to improve outcomes and accelerate learning, has revealed teachers’ fear that the cost of living crisis is the biggest challenge facing pupils in 2023, with 1 in 5 teachers and head teachers (22%) choosing this as their main concern in a new survey published this month. The research asked senior school leaders, department heads, and teachers about their views and key challenges for the year ahead.

Teachers surveyed believe the cost of living crisis will have a considerable impact on teaching resources, as well as an impact on funding available to schools. However, with over 70% of teachers already concerned about the attainment gap, investing in the right resources is critical, Renaissance warns.

The research suggests there are fears the attainment gap will grow in the coming year – with the majority (73%) of teachers and head teachers citing concerns over the possibility of a gap emerging in literacy skills, while 21% felt maths skills were more at risk.

With the research also revealing 3 in 5 (60%) teachers are more confident using edtech as a teaching resource compared to 12 months ago, experts at Renaissance are encouraging schools to take advantage of teachers’ improved confidence, and the value of edtech, to expand their digital offering to address the attainment gap.

Tamsin Moore, Consultancy Manager at Renaissance said

“We know teachers will be facing a wide range of issues in 2023 – but the challenges caused by the cost-of-living crisis are at the forefront of their concerns.

“As the attainment gap between disadvantaged pupils and their mainstream peers widensin the UK & Ireland, schools face difficult spending decisions which threaten progress – but edtech is a key part of the solution. There’s never been a more important time to invest in the right edtech tools to save time for teachers and improve outcomes for all pupils.”

Rebecca Cox, CEO, at Hales Valley Trustsaid,

“The cost of living crisis continues to be a challenge for teachers across the country and I know teachers across our trust will be doing everything they can to meet the educational needs of our pupils this year. We have historically utilised the edtech solutions available to date, education technology like myON means our pupils continue to have access to thousands of digitally enhanced book whether they are in school or at home. Maintaining access to these resources has never been more important to our staff while we continue to tackle persistent attainment gaps.”

About the research

Renaissance conducted online research with Primary and Secondary school senior leaders and subject leaders across the UK and Ireland during the close of the winter 2022 / 23 term from 12 December – 9 January 2022.

There were 359 respondents to the survey which included Teachers, Headteachers and Senior Leadership Members

