Tech Company Hails Apprenticeships as Key to Closing Digital Skills Gap

Shipster, a fast-growing tech company, is celebrating the role apprenticeships play in developing talent, fostering growth and empowering individuals to succeed

Alex, 24, joined Shipster’s team five years ago through an 18-month IT apprenticeship, following a life-changing decision to leave university after just one term of studying chemistry.

He was given the opportunity to start in a customer-facing role while simultaneously learning the ropes of a rapidly growing tech company. This hands-on experience allowed him to develop valuable skills that went beyond technical knowledge, including communication, negotiation, and problem-solving – skills that would prove crucial as he advanced in his career.

“Like any new role, doing everything for the first time was challenging and daunting, but it got easier,” Alex said. “I was growing up at the same time the company was, and that sense of development felt incredibly rewarding.”

Upon completing his apprenticeship, Alex was offered a full-time position at Shipster, where his passion for technology was ignited. Not only did he continue to learn and grow on the job, but Alex also pursued a university degree in technology, earning a first-class qualification while balancing his professional responsibilities.

Today, Alex is a key member of Shipster’s team, working as a junior developer ensuring the platform connects online retailers, eCommerce warehouses and distributors with over 100 leading couriers.

“Every day gives you a different challenge,” Alex said. “Supporting project management from specification to testing and deployment is incredibly satisfying. Solving problems gives me a real buzz. It’s a big responsibility for a junior developer, and the learning curve is steep, but the company’s nurturing approach has been key to my development.”

Looking back, Alex is proud of his journey and the skills he has gained along the way. “It blows my mind to think about how much I’ve grown since arriving at Shipster HQ five years ago,” he says. “This experience has unearthed a passion for programming that I’m excited to keep improving.”

Alex is one of several apprentices who have grown within Shipster’s ranks. Since its launch 10 years ago, the company has prioritised apprenticeships as a core element of its recruitment strategy. Other success stories include individuals from diverse backgrounds, such as a 60-year-old retired rabbi who sought a career change, proving that apprenticeship pathways are accessible to people of all ages and experiences.

Tony Cheetham, Founder and Managing Director of Shipster, emphasised the importance of apprenticeships in the company’s growth.

He said:

“Shipster is proud to be part of National Apprenticeship Week 2025. We remain committed to offering opportunities for people to grow and develop within the tech industry. Apprenticeships are not only a valuable talent pipeline, but they also empower individuals to succeed without the burden of student debt. We’re excited to continue our journey of nurturing the next generation of tech innovators.”

Shipster has been backed by investment company Fearless Adventures since 2022.

Dominic McGregor, co-founder of Fearless Adventures, said:

“At Fearless, we were drawn to Shipster for their innovative approach to logistics and their commitment to nurturing talent through apprenticeships. By investing in people as much as technology, they’ve become a vital partner to e-commerce brands and a cornerstone of the future e-commerce economy. This aligns perfectly with our mission of bridging the digital skills gap through initiatives like Basecamp, where we’re training the next generation of talent to empower businesses like Shipster.”