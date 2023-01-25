Teesside University launches new London campus at award winning innovation hub, Here East

Teesside University joins a well-established community of academics and universities based at Here East, London’s leading tech and innovation campus

Teesside University has chosen Here East as the home of its new London campus to further support global opportunities for its students

Here East, the leading innovation and tech campus based in the Olympic Park, today announces that Teesside University is to launch its new London base on its site – bolstering the number of universities and students already based at Here East.

Here East is home to a number of global technology companies, start-ups, academic institutions and creative businesses, including Staffordshire University London and LMA.

There are 5,400 people – 3,800 who work for businesses on site and 1,600 who study – who are regularly based on site at the campus.

Teesside University already has a global footprint, with strategic partnerships in Africa, Europe and South Asia. Teesside University London will build on these existing strengths.

Teesside University London will bring in-demand subjects to new markets, equipping the country with the skills for the workforce of tomorrow, while a flexible delivery model will combine face-to-face and online learning.

Teesside University London’s initial offering of courses such as Business, Computer Games & Animation and Computer Science Teesside will provide the next generation with the skills necessary for the global digital economy.

With an initial focus on digital technologies and enterprise, Teesside University London capitalises on the University’s strengths in animation and games design and directly links the thriving digital cluster of Middlesbrough, with existing partners based in London.

The London campus will provide a gateway for Teesside University students to access the opportunities of the UK’s capital, levelling-up opportunity and supporting their future success.

Professor Craig Gaskell, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Enterprise and Knowledge Exchange) at Teesside University, and lead for Teesside University London:

“We are excited that Teesside University London is joining the thriving Here East community.

Our ambitious approach to working in partnership, developing creativity and embedding innovation are mirrored by the culture at Here East. We are looking forward to welcoming our staff and future students, from around the world, to our exciting new campus.”

Gavin Poole, CEO, Here East:

“We are delighted that Teesside University has chosen Here East as the home for its new London campus. Here East has a track record of bringing together the brightest and most exciting businesses and academia from across the UK – and Teesside University making our campus its home is another example of this in action.

‘The addition of state-of-the-art courses in cutting edge sectors and technologies will compliment what we have already established on campus. Access to talent, the delivery of a skills pipeline in relevant technologies for the creative sector only helps reinforce Here East as the perfect location for any technology and creative business regardless of scale.”

Laura Citron, CEO London & Partners said:

“The investment from Teesside University into the Here East innovation campus offers further proof that London is a world class centre for both students and academic institutions. Our city’s high concentration of top universities and graduates provides companies with access to the creative and highly skilled talent they need to scale. Here East is a great example of how London brings together the best businesses, entrepreneurs, and researchers to support innovation and growth.”

