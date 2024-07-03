Telford College awards celebrate ‘fantastic year of progress’

Telford College(@telfordcollege) celebrated the achievements of students, apprentices, and thriving partnerships with local employers at its end-of-year awards night.

Certificates and trophies were presented in recognition of outstanding achievements or significant improvements during the current academic year.

More than 80 individuals and businesses people were recognised at the ceremony, held at the college’s Wellington campus.

The college’s highest accolade, the Victor Ludorum trophy, went to engineering apprentice Abigail Jones, from i2r Packaging Solutions in Telford.

She was described as a ‘trailblazer for young women in engineering’ who has been nominated for several other awards, including the Lloyds Banking Group apprentice of the year, and rising star prize at the Food Packaging Association awards.

Tutors said:

“During national Women In Engineering Week, she took part in an interview focusing on women who are new to engineering and explained how, at first, she felt intimidated working in a male-dominated environment.

“She has overcome this by building positive relationships, and continues to offer advice and guidance to any women wanting to start an engineering and manufacturing career.”

Two other special individual awards were handed out on the night, with Jordan Lee-Haldron winning the Principal’s Special Award, and Shaun Brecknell being named Apprentice of the Year.

Jordan, who is on the college’s Prince’s Trust programme, is profoundly deaf – but it hasn’t stopped him playing a full part in college life.

His tutors said:

“We are so proud of his approach and attitude to learning.”

Shaun is on a surfacing operative apprenticeship with construction materials company Breedon Group. His managers describe him as a ‘role model’ and a ‘dream to manage and have as part of the gang’.

The college also handed out Employer Partnerships certificates and awards to recognise the growing number of businesses which work closely with the team.

The overall prize went to Chasetown Civil Engineering, which has become an important part of the college’s groundworker apprenticeships programme.

There were also commendation certificates for Furrows, Jenny Spoon’s Hair Salon, Clive Cowern Transport, Breedon Group, Capgemini, Unsworth’s Stonemasonry, Telford & Wrekin Integrated Care System, Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, Camp Bestival, BIMM University, and The Bridge School.

Telford College principal and chief executive Graham Guest said

“it had been another fantastic year of progress for the college.

“Our awards ceremony is an example of what can be achieved through teamwork, tenacity, commitment and pure hard work. Together, we are always stronger.

“A college is nothing without its students, and our amazing, loyal and incredibly hard-working team always put their interests at the forefront of everything they do.”

A celebrated member of Telford College’s alumni – entrepreneur, TEDx speaker and best-selling author Teresa Boughey – was guest speaker at the event.

She told the students about her own ‘journey’ from a young 16-year-old mother to her current position, by committing herself to a process of ‘continuous learning’.