Telford College highly commended at national training awards

Telford College has been highly commended for its ‘innovation in training’ at a national awards ceremony.

A delegation from Telford College attended the prestigious Apprenticeship and Training Awards in Liverpool which received more than 650 nominations from employers, training providers, colleges and universities.

The awards are run jointly by FE Week and the Association of Employment and Learning Providers, and delivered in partnership with City and Guilds.

Telford College was given a Highly Commended award in recognition of the success of its Health Care Support Worker Induction Programme, developed in partnership with NHS and the Shropshire Telford & Wrekin Integrated Care System.

Sarah Davies, executive director of partnerships and employer engagement at Telford College, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been recognised at these prestigious awards, which celebrates the leading training providers in the UK.

“Our work in partnership with the Integrated Care System has had a significant impact on the workforce and transformed the way training is delivered.

“With the sector under immense pressure, we’ve embraced creativity and innovation in our delivery methods, and we’re delighted to see this recognised.”

Shane Mann, chair of the judging panel and chief executive of FE Week’s publisher EducationScape, said Telford College’s work ‘stood out strongly’ during the judging discussions.

“There were some lively debates among the judges, which speaks to the high standard of nominations from a sector that is constantly innovating and raising the bar.

“It was fascinating to see how training providers and employers are embedding AI into their programmes to personalise learning and enhance the curriculum.”

Telford College’s health care support worker induction programme is a pioneering initiative that has redefined health care training in the area since its launch in 2022.

Co-designed and co-delivered with NHS employers, the two-week course blends online learning, in-person workshops, and simulation-based training.

It is a flexible and scalable model that means new recruits can be onboarded swiftly, while maintaining high standards of care and professionalism.

Sarah added:

“It also serves as pre-placement training for health apprentices and health T Level students, so they are fully prepared for the workplace and ready to integrate into the workforce as part of the team.

“The programme has significantly enhanced learner engagement and success by creating a training experience that is safe, immersive, emotionally intelligent, and directly aligned with real-world care environments.

“This innovative approach has led to improved retention, reduced early attrition, and increased learner confidence. Feedback consistently shows that learners feel well-equipped and supported, with many progressing into apprenticeships or permanent roles within the NHS and social care settings.”