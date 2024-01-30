Telford College marketing team highly commended at national awards

@telfordcollege’s marketing team has been highly commended at a national awards competition in recognition of its work to raise the profile of the college’s growing curriculum and expanding facilities.

The FE First Awards celebrates the achievements of marketing teams and individuals in colleges and sixth forms from across the country.

It is the only awards competition to solely celebrate marketing in the further education arena.

The winners were announced at the annual awards dinner at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Birmingham, following the College Marketing Network’s annual conference.

Telford College was highly commended in the category for Marketing Team of The Year (Small Team).

The College Marketing Network, which runs the awards, said there had been a record number of entries for the 2024 competition. Organisers said Telford College was among a list of ‘remarkable winners who have set the bar high in the education sector’.

The five-person marketing team at Telford College supports the leadership team and the 7,000 students and apprentices which study full-time, part-time and online.

Marketing manager Louise Farmer said:

“I am so proud of the new Telford College marketing team for all they have achieved, with social media campaigns, recruitment events and exhibitions, school liaison visits and design work.

“Our marketing work is absolutely crucial to ensuring we deliver key messages to the community – that means engaging with all stakeholders, from students and parents to strategic partners, and local businesses.

“We are doing some incredibly exciting and important collaborative work with local businesses, and the college is a hive of activity.

“Our open events are really well attended and we have lots of new exciting projects to work on, including the Digital and Maths Skills Hub and new sixth form, both located in the heart of Telford Town Centre.

“It’s fantastic to have our efforts recognised in the FE First Awards. We really care as a team about what we do; everyone is a team player and goes the extra mile.”

