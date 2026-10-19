Telford College to broaden its range of T Levels

Telford College is looking for more employers to offer placement opportunities for its T Level students, as it prepares to expand its provision.

The college now has over 200 students studying T Levels in areas such as health and science, IT and digital, business and administration, education and childcare, engineering and manufacturing.

There are also plans to further expand the college’s T Level curriculum by adding construction and media pathways next year.

As demand for the new vocationally-based qualifications increases, so does the need for committed employers to provide a broad range of placements for the college’s students.

Telford College saw a strong increase in the number of distinctions achieved by T Level students this summer, with stand-out results in accounting and digital.

“T Level placements are a vital bridge between education and employment, helping young people gain real-world insight while contributing meaningfully to their host organisations,” said Robert Lees, the college’s vice principal for curriculum.

“We’re proud to be shaping the workforce of tomorrow, but we can’t do it alone. We are already working with many of Shropshire’s biggest employers, but we need even more companies to open their doors and invest in the next generation.

“Employers benefit too, by nurturing future talent, raising their profile, and gaining fresh perspectives from enthusiastic learners. Whether you’re a small business or a large enterprise, your involvement can make a lasting difference.”

The news comes during T Levels Week, a national campaign dedicated to celebrating and raising awareness of the qualifications, showcasing student success stories, and strengthening collaboration between education and industry.

One T Level is equivalent to three A levels, and students can progress straight on to skilled work, higher study or apprenticeships.

Meanwhile, a Shropshire business owner is partnering with Telford College to create new employment and work‑experience opportunities for neurodiverse students.

Dave Smith, founder of Shropshire IT Recycling, is drawing on his own lived experience to show young people that neurodiversity should never be seen as a barrier to achievement.

He believes that with the right environment, their energy, creativity and unconventional thinking can become powerful professional strengths.

One of the first students he has mentored on a work placement has now secured a permanent job with the company – alongside achieving a distinction in her T Level studies.

“We do a lot of networking through Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, and that’s how we first met the team from Telford College,” said Dave.

“Being neurodiverse myself, I’ve always wanted to help young people who are in a similar position. If I’d had someone putting their arm around me and encouraging me, I’m convinced I would have moved forward much faster.”

Dave offered Telford College digital student Aimee Gibson the chance to spend one day a week at his offices just over six months ago, and has seen her blossom.

“When she arrived she was very reserved, and not able to look us in the eye. We understood this, and put no pressure on her. Within two or three weeks she was joking with staff and getting on with everybody.

“We knew that once she found her niche with us, she would fly – and that’s exactly what has happened. When it comes to practical tasks, she is absolutely brilliant, so we’re delighted to have now taken her on as a part‑time IT trainee.”