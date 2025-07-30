The Chartered Institute of Marketing and the Marketers Association of Zimbabwe Form Alliance

CIM and MAZ announce new partnership to foster the advancement of the marketing profession in the UK and Zimbabwe

The partnership will see the organisations provide more opportunities for marketers in both regions

CIM and MAZ will develop a full-time student community through MAZ student members and The Marketing Club, a CIM initiative

The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) and the Marketers Association of Zimbabwe (MAZ) have announced a new partnership to collectively advance the marketing profession, for the benefit of the sector, business and society in Zimbabwe and the United Kingdom.

As part of the agreement, which commenced in May, CIM and MAZ have developed an aligned pathway for professional marketers in the two regions to obtain membership of both organisations, whilst also promoting a framework to align qualifications.

The two organisations will also design programmes to support the development and mobility of the profession, which will provide further resources and opportunities for marketers in the UK and Zimbabwe.

Young people in both regions are set to benefit from this partnership, with CIM and MAZ agreeing to develop a full-time student community through The Marketing Club – an initiative created by CIM to support students throughout their studies, providing them with key content and advice to help them prosper and become ‘work-ready’, driving their career prospects.

CIM and MAZ will also work together to cascade research and content to achieve greater awareness and reach through the UK and Zimbabwe – and will support events that are held in the interest of both parties.

Commenting on the partnership, Chris Daly, chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM), said:

“We are proud to announce this strategic partnership with the Marketers Association of Zimbabwe (MAZ), reflecting our shared commitment to advancing marketing excellence both in the United Kingdom and across Zimbabwe. As CIM continues to expand its global reach, we remain dedicated to equipping marketing professionals with the skills and knowledge required to thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape.

This collaboration not only allows us to share our expertise with MAZ, but also to learn from their innovative practices and insights into elevating industry standards. Together, we are committed to empowering the next generation of marketers, creating greater opportunities for professionals at every stage of their career— including young people, who will richly benefit from CIM’s The Marketing Club.”

Gillian Rusike, chief executive officer of Marketers Association of Zimbabwe, added:

“The Marketers Association of Zimbabwe is excited to announce this strategic alliance with the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM), a partnership that marks a significant milestone in our on-going commitment to professional excellence. Through this collaboration, we anticipate unlocking new opportunities for upskilling marketers across both regions. From development programmes and events to alignment of qualifications that meet global standards. At MAZ, our core mission is to champion the advancement of the marketing profession in Zimbabwe and this partnership represents a pivotal step in realising that vision.”

“We are particularly confident in the potential impact of The Marketing Club, which we believe will empower emerging marketers by equipping them with the tools, networks and confidence needed to thrive in today’s competitive market. It is our hope that this initiative not only prepares them for successful careers but also inspires them to become bold, future-ready leaders of the industry.”

MAZ will recognise CIM’s Global Professional Marketing Framework (GPMF), which defines what it takes to be a competent, proficient, and relevant marketer and guides performance management and talent attraction, by: