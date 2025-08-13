The Chartered Institute of Marketing and Zambia Institute of Marketing Announce Partnership

The Chartered Institute of Marketing and the Zambia Institute of Marketing have formed a strategic alliance to advance the marketing profession in both the United Kingdom and Zambia.

This partnership will offer numerous benefits to marketers in both regions, including improved access to professional development opportunities.

ZIM, together with CIM’s other international partners, will recognise and adopt the Global Professional Marketing Framework.

The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) and the Zambia Institute of Marketing (ZIM) have announced a strategic partnership aimed at benefiting marketers in the United Kingdom and Zambia, while advancing the marketing profession in both regions.

The partnership, which commenced in June, will see CIM and ZIM collaborate to design programmes that will support the development and the mobility of the sector, providing marketers in the two regions with enhanced access to resources, connections and development opportunities.

As part of the agreement, both organisations will promote an aligned pathway for professionals in the sector to obtain membership with CIM and ZIM. They will also develop a framework to harmonise qualifications where feasible, creating pathways for professional marketers to gain entry and/or receive exemptions from qualifications offered by either institution.

CIM and ZIM have agreed to explore and identify synergies between their respective academy awards through curriculum mapping exercises. This collaboration aims to create opportunities to recognise professional excellence in marketing and establish clear pathways to qualifications and awards.

In addition to CIM’s other international partners, ZIM will disseminate research in collaboration with CIM and support events that serve the interests of both organisations.

They will also formally recognise CIM’s Global Professional Marketing Framework (GPMF), which establishes the criteria for becoming a competent, proficient, and relevant marketer, thereby setting a global standard for marketing professionals to uphold. Additionally, full-time marketing students across Zambia will gain access to CIM’s Marketing Club, an international community offering valuable resources and insights to support their professional development and facilitate the launch of their careers in marketing.

Commenting on the partnership, Chris Daly, Chief Executive of CIM, stated:

“We are pleased to announce our alliance with the Zambia Institute of Marketing (ZIM), reaffirming our commitment to promoting excellence and best practices in marketing on a global scale. Together, we are dedicated to supporting and enhancing the skills of marketers in both the United Kingdom and Zambia, building upon the solid foundation established through our existing strategic partnership with the African Marketing Confederation (AMC).”

“Our shared message to marketers is clear: we are here to support you at every stage of your career. The Marketing Club, which has already benefited many eligible junior marketers, will continue to assist aspiring professionals entering the industry. Furthermore, the development and networking opportunities arising from this partnership will empower marketers to continually reskill and upskill in an ever-evolving sector.”

Danny Chanda, ZIM CEO commented:

“We are proud to secure our partnership with the Chartered Institute of Marketing, which will richly benefit aspiring and professional marketers here in Zambia. This partnership will allow both organisations to share knowledge, research, innovative ideas and support events, whilst also advancing the marketing profession in both regions by providing enhanced access to resources and creating a framework to align qualifications.”

“At ZIM, we put best practice at the forefront of what we do and that’s why we are delighted to adopt CIM’s Global Professional Marketing Framework, which will promote high standards in our region. We look forward to witnessing the value that the GPMF and this strategic partnership will provide to our marketers in Zambia.”