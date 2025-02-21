The City of Liverpool College announces partnership with global leader in games education

The City of Liverpool College is excited to announce a partnership with global leader in games education The Game Assembly (TGA) for an academic course that will provide students with internationally-renowned, industry-ready skills for a career in the games industry.

TGA approached the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority (LCRCA) with a view to collaborating because of the city’s burgeoning status as a gaming industry hub. The City of Liverpool College was selected as the approved education provider from several institutions to deliver TGA’s high-quality training in the world-first collaboration.

Building on The City of Liverpool College’s reputation as an outstanding provider of adult education, TGA’s tutors will deliver project cycles that are interdisciplinary in nature and which involve collaboration and creation together.

The two-year higher education course has three specialist pathways – Game Programmer, Level Designer and Game Artist. TGA replicates the structure and expectations of a professional game studio, fostering a collaborative, industry-standard environment alongside peers from other disciplines.

Per-Anders Ring, Head of Business and Product at TGA, said:

We are very happy that TGA, which is ranked among the world’s top game development schools by The Rookies, is expanding to the UK with a new campus in Liverpool. Renowned for its industry-aligned education, TGA is strengthening its commitment to bridging the gap between aspiring game developers and top studios.

At the end of each academic year, TGA will host a meet-and-greet session for employers and graduates, with the latter now having ready-made portfolios to show the former as they look to take their first steps into the industry. When these events take place in TGA’s home country Sweden, they have helped around 97% of graduates secure employment in the industry shortly after they have completed their course.

Elaine Bowker, principal and chief executive of The City of Liverpool College, commented:

This collaboration is a fantastic example of the College’s status as an innovator in adult learning and strengthens our outstanding gaming offer. We know that more employers are looking for work-ready candidates with real world, technical experience, not just theory. We are proud that we work with industry to ensure we’re able to provide businesses with the skilled workers they need to help them grow. This global partnership is a shining example of our commitment to this vision, and we are looking forward to welcoming the gaming talent of the future.

Jamie Brayshaw, Chair of GameChangers, said:

We’re excited to welcome TGA into the Liverpool City Region, strengthening an already thriving talent pipeline in Merseyside. We look forward to working with TGA as the newest members of GameChangers , the city region’s growing network of 30+ connected companies including games studios, educators, skills providers and community organisations — all working together to drive meaningful change and create career opportunities for young people in Liverpool. Together, we can support the next generation of games talent entering the industry and expand our initiatives to build upon the collective impact we’ve demonstrated in our Year One impact report.

Mayor of Liverpool City Region, Steve Rotheram, commented:

The gaming industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors globally, and we want the Liverpool City Region to tap into that success. This partnership between The City of Liverpool College and TGA is a turning point for our area—offering world-class, industry-focused education that will equip local people with the skills they need to secure high-quality jobs in this thriving sector. By attracting global leaders like TGA to our region, we’re cementing our reputation as a hub for gaming innovation—creating new opportunities, supporting jobs, and driving growth across the city region.

Cllr Nick Small, Liverpool City Council’s Cabinet Member for Growth and Development, said: