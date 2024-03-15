The City of Oxford College’s city-centre campus celebrates its 50th anniversary

City of Oxford College and University Centre’s city-centre campus is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its opening.

City of Oxford College, which was previously based on Cowley Road in its former guise as Oxford College of Further Education, relocated to Oxpens Road 50-years ago, where the site had its official opening on 15 March 1974.

In the last 50 years, the college has undergone several mergers and restructures. In 2003, Oxford College of Further Education merged with North Oxfordshire College in Banbury and was renamed Oxford and Cherwell College.

In 2005, the college was renamed Oxford & Cherwell Valley College, and then merged with Reading College in 2010. After a restructure in 2013, the college became part of Activate Learning, and was renamed City of Oxford College, as it is known today.

Hannah O’Neill, Group Director of City of Oxford College and University Centre, said:

“We are immensely proud of the work that we do at the college to empower individuals to achieve their full potential.

“Generations of learners have passed through these doors to embark on their own educational journeys, and we’ve helped people to discover their passions and shape their futures. We are delighted to celebrate the college’s history on the 50th anniversary.”

Gary Headland, CEO of Activate Learning, said:

“At Activate Learning, we believe that education is not confined within the walls of a classroom but extends into the fabric of our communities.

“City of Oxford College and University Centre has played a significant role in the local community for 50 years, and we are thrilled to mark the contribution it’s made over the years.

“This milestone and the achievements of the college are a testament to the brilliant staff who have worked here and students who have studied with us over the past 50 years and the transformative power of education and ongoing learning.”

