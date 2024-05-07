Access Offers Change of Direction for Dawn

@S_ERC – Whilst some people return to education to realise ambitions they may have missed, for Dawn Murray, (40) from Ardglass, returning to education is the first step in a change of direction.

Dawn who is currently completing the Level 3 Diploma in Foundation Studies (often referred to as Access) at SERC’s Newcastle Campus said, “I did my A-Levels at Assumption Grammar School, Ballynahinch, and went on to do a Law Degree at Ulster University. I wanted a career change which is science based, so the Access course was the perfect option for me.

“I came along to an open day to find out what was involved. I didn’t think I would be capable of getting back into education at this stage of my life, especially being a single parent, but the supportive learning atmosphere at SERC has been great for building my confidence again.

She continued, “I am hoping to study Physiotherapy at Ulster University and then, hopefully, secure work with the National Health Service.

Dawn concluded, “I would highly recommend the Access programme as the pace of work is very manageable. The best things I’ve experienced since beginning the course are the relaxed, confidence building environment, the supportive teaching staff, the friendly atmosphere and the creche at Newcastle Campus, which is excellent. My 2-year-old can’t wait to get there every morning and skips in through the door. It certainly takes some of the pressure off returning to study.”

If you are thinking about returning to education but don’t quite know how to start, SERC is hosting Restart and Access Open Days at the College’s Ballynahinch Campus on Tuesday 14 May, and at Newcastle Campus on Thursday 16 May, from 10.00am to 2.00pm each day.