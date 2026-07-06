The GM Skills Awards 2026 Winners Announced 

The GM Skills Awards 2026 took place on Thursday, 2 July at The Sheridan Suite, Manchester, bringing together apprentices, learners, employers, training providers and partners to celebrate outstanding achievements across the Further Education and Skills sector, hosted by Chris Maguire.

The event highlighted the strength of collaboration across Greater Manchester, showcasing the valued partnership between the Greater Manchester Learning Provider Network (GMLPN) and the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce (GMCC). This joint approach continues to create opportunities for learners and employers, strengthening the region’s skills system and supporting inclusive economic growth.

This year’s event was proudly supported by headline partner, Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA). Sincere thanks are extended to all sponsors and partners whose support made the evening possible.

Celebrating Talent Across the Region

The awards celebrate the breadth and diversity of the further education and skills system, recognising the individuals, organisations and partnerships that make a difference across the sector. We were particularly pleased to shine a spotlight on the many learners and apprentices represented across the award categories and through their wider involvement in the evening, highlighting the vital role they play in the success and future of Greater Manchester’s skills ecosystem.

Learners played a central role throughout the event, contributing through performances, photography and event support, showcasing the creativity, professionalism and talent being developed across Greater Manchester. Performances from learners at Salford City College and The Manchester College were a particular highlight of the evening, with a vibrant mix of singing and dance demonstrating the confidence, skill and creativity of young people across the region. Their contribution helped make the event a true celebration of the talent and opportunities that exist across the FE and skills community

Special thanks are extended to the providers who designed and created this year’s table centrepieces:

Michaeljohn Training School

Alliance Learning

Rochdale Training

Pure College / Pure Innovations

The Florist – Tameside College

Evolve Academy

Their creativity added a unique and personal touch to the event.

Congratulations to the Winners

All finalists, winners and highly commended individuals are recognised for their achievements. The awards celebrated excellence across a range of categories, including:

SME of the Year 2026

Sponsored by: Edge Foundation

Winner: Grubs Boots

Highly Commended: VPS UK

Large Employer of the Year 2026

Sponsored by: Northwest Apprenticeship Ambassador Network

Winner: Essity

Highly Commended: Manchester Airports Group

Team of the Year 2026

Sponsored by: 1st2Achieve

Winner: DISC, The DISC Supported Internship Team

Highly Commended: Pure Innovations

Unsung Hero of the Year 2026

Sponsored by: Gateway Qualifications

Winner: Thomas Gagon, Lecturer B Roof Slating & Tiling, Bolton College

Highly Commended: Steve Harcourt, Education & Employment Youth Lead, The Christie Charity

Partnership Project of the Year 2026

Sponsored by: Manchester A Unesco City of learning

Winner: NHS Greater Manchester, Workforce Development Team

Highly Commended: PlanBee Manchester Gateshead College, Gateshead College, Manchester City Council, Ryder Architecture and GM Built Environment Employers

Community Initiative of the Year 2026

Sponsored by: Howorth Air Tech

Winner: The Christie Charity Education & Employment Programme

Highly Commended: UK Funding Futures CIC

Adult Learner of the Year 2026

Sponsored by: NCFE

Winner: Kate Corry, Bright Direction Training

Highly Commended: Aidan Wallwork, Wigan & Leigh College

16–19 Learner of the Year 2026

Sponsored by: NOCN Group

Winner: Lily Edgar Booth, Oldham College

Highly Commended: Hajira Qaiser, Trafford & Stockport College Group

Shining Star of the Year 2026

Sponsored by: The Growth Company

Winner: Ella Jones, University of Salford

Highly Commended: Ella Williams, King’s Trust

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year 2026

Sponsored by: Pearson

Winner: Billy Charnock, Concept Group | Wigan & Leigh College

Highly Commended: Courtney Siddall, Teddies House Children’s Nursery | Bolton College

Advanced Apprentice of the Year 2026

Sponsored by: GMColleges

Winner: Zafeerah Bagas, Alliance Learning

Highly Commended: Zara Flannigan, Channings Childcare | Rochdale Training

Higher Apprentice of the Year 2026

Sponsored by: Rochdale Training

Winner: Ryan Wraxall, TfGM | Alliance Learning

Highly Commended: Antoinette James Cachia, Highfield Manor | Rochdale Training

Degree Apprentice of the Year 2026

Sponsored by: University of Greater Manchester

Winner: Niamh Nugent, NG Bailey Ltd | University of Salford

Highly Commended: Charlie Mackie, Keoghs | Damar Training

Outstanding Contribution to FE & Skills 2026

Sponsored by: Greater Manchester Combined Authority

Winner: Anna Dawe, Principle/CEO of Wigan & Leigh College

Highly Commended: Lesley McCormack , Managing Director, Michaeljohn Training School

Supporting Mustard Tree

This year, the awards partnered with Mustard Tree as the chosen charity. Mustard Tree supports people across Greater Manchester by tackling poverty, inequality and homelessness, providing essential services such as food, clothing, skills training and opportunities to rebuild lives.

Its work empowers individuals not only in times of crisis but also helps them gain confidence, develop new skills and move towards employment and independence, values that closely align with the aims of the GM Skills Awards.

Thanks to the generosity of attendees, an incredible £515 was raised on the evening. This funding will go directly towards supporting Mustard Tree’s vital work across the region. The Just Giving link will stay open for the next week: GM Skills Awards For Mustard Tree! – JustGiving

A sincere thank you is extended to everyone who contributed.

Reflections

Nicola McLeod, Director of Education, Work and Skills at Greater Manchester Combined Authority, said:

“The Greater Manchester Skills Awards are a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when people, providers, employers and partners work together to open up better opportunities across our city region.

“Every winner and finalist recognised this year shows the value of skills and education, helping residents build confidence, develop skills and move towards good jobs.

“Congratulations to everyone recognised. Your work is making a real difference to people’s lives across Greater Manchester.”

Mark Currie, Chair of GMLPN said:

“The GM Skills Awards celebrate the outstanding people, organisations and partnerships that are helping to transform lives, businesses and communities across Greater Manchester. As GMLPN marks its 25th anniversary and begins a new chapter as a Community Interest Company, I am incredibly proud of the strength and ambition of our Further Education and skills community. Congratulations to all of our finalists, highly commended and importantly the GM Skills Awards 2026 Winners. You represent the very best of Greater Manchester and demonstrate the vital role that skills play in our region’s success.”

Wayne Jones, Chair of GMCC said:

“At Greater Manchester Chamber, skills are at the heart of everything we do. They drive productivity, strengthen our economy, and create real opportunities for growth and innovation across our region.

“That’s why we’re incredibly proud, once again, to partner with the Greater Manchester Learning Provider Network for the Greater Manchester Skills Awards. These awards are a powerful celebration of the talent, dedication and ambition that exists across our city-region from learners and educators to employers and training providers.

“They serve as an important reminder of the energy, skills and potential we have here in Greater Manchester, and the vital role they play in shaping a stronger, more resilient future for us all.”