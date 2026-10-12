The IMI gives training centres more streamlined and flexible accredited assessment offer

New IMI Accredited Assessment recognises the resource pressures on the automotive workforce

With a focus on the workload pressures faced by the automotive workforce, the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) has updated its industry-recognised assessment to ensure it can be delivered as flexibly as possible by approved training centres. The new IMI Accredited Assessment streamlines documentation and provides the facility for either workplace or approved centre-based delivery, making it a cost-effective and flexible solution for centres to offer to employers.

The IMI Accredited Assessment enables experienced automotive professionals to validate their skills in an industry-recognised way. It also helps employers and individuals in the accident repair sector to demonstrate their competence in support of industry standards.

As Tony Lawson, Director Commercial and Product Development of the IMI explained, the new approach is designed to enable more individuals to complete their assessments in a way that does not impact on day-to-day workloads.

“The IMI Accredited Assessment is designed for individuals who have developed the required skills and experience in the workplace and need formal recognition of their competence. But the reality is that for many individuals, making the time to complete the assessment can be a challenge, especially given the current pressures on the automotive workforce. And this impacts on the number of assessments IMI approved centres can deliver.

“We have, therefore, updated the way the assessment can be delivered so that there’s more flexibility for the individual. And this means approved centres can offer employers and individuals more opportunities to complete the assessment.”

A key change for the new IMI Accredited Assessment is the facility for it to be delivered in the individual’s workplace, as well as at a training centre. This not only reduces the impact on an individual’s workload, it also makes it a more cost-effective solution as they don’t need to incur the cost to travel to an approved centre. The IMI has also removed the online test which also saves time and cost for the centre to manage. Remote observation reduces costs and increases the pace of delivery and feedback.

“At the centre of the new offer is the flexibility that is needed by approved centres and the individuals taking the assessments,” added Tony. “It simplifies delivery for approved centres and will significantly reduce downtime and costs for employers while still maintaining the quality, consistency and industry recognition expected from IMI Accredited Assessment.”

The IMI is the professional body for individuals working in the motor industry, and the authoritative voice of the sector. IMI is transforming the automotive industry by setting, upholding and promoting professional standards – driving skills acquisition, establishing clearer career paths, and boosting public confidence. IMI’s online Professional Register makes sure consumers are in skilled, competent and trustworthy hands.