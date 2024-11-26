The King’s Trust, The Open University in Wales and the Institute of Coding tackle Welsh digital skills gap

The Institute of Coding has announced a new partnership with youth charity The King’s Trust and higher education organisation The Open University to deliver a new digital skills programme in South Wales for young people aged 16 to 30.

This comes as almost half (47 per cent) of Welsh businesses struggle with skills shortages and 41 per cent of young people say they do not feel confident about what skills they need to develop their future career.

The free online courses include Digital Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Content Creation, Digital Transformation, Introduction to Coding, Introduction to Software Development, and more advanced level coding courses too.

Providing a mix of in-person and online learning, the programme combines the wrap around support network offered by The King’s Trust with the accessible, flexible teaching methods of distance learning specialists The Open University.

The range of courses will be under the Click Start umbrella, a nationwide digital skills training programme developed by the Institute of Coding and funded by public benefit company and guardians of the .UK web domain Nominet, and will include subjects such as coding, data analysis and software development.

The Open University brings its expertise in remote learning to offer learners a combination of comprehensive, technical training with mentoring, and will also promote relevant career and further education opportunities from its network.

The King’s Trust will provide learners with dedicated advice and guidance throughout the programme including mock interviews, career workshops and money management support.

The charity works closely with thousands of young people across Wales each year and will encourage learners to seek employment by running dedicated ‘Get Hired’ events where recruiters pitch their business to young people, sharing their vacancies and outlining the skills needed to be successful.

The courses have been endorsed by the Welsh Government through its Young Person’s Guarantee, which supports people between 16 and 24 to get into education, training, apprenticeship or work.

This collaboration aims to contribute to a more diverse, inclusive workforce by giving young people from underrepresented backgrounds access to high-quality digital skills education and equipping them with vital skills needed in the modern workplace.

Professor Rachid Hourizi, Director of the Institute of Coding, said:

“Preparing the workforce for careers of the future is vital. The Institute of Coding is bringing together a partnership with The King’s Trust and The Open University to close the Welsh skills gap and boost employment across the country. United by a powerful vision, we aim to equip young people with the digital skills they need to thrive and to open doors to opportunities in fast-evolving fields. Together, we’re building a digital future that leaves nobody behind.”

Dr Scott McKenzie, Assistant Director, Learning and Curriculum at The Open University in Wales said:

“We know from our research with employers in Wales that many are reporting a skills shortage, particularly in terms of digital talent – and attracting people with these skills is key for their future growth. As well as helping us reach disadvantaged young people, the partnership with The King’s Trust will support them to develop the capacity that employers are looking for and get them ready for the workplace. The funding from the Institute of Coding has also allowed us to offer courses free of charge for young people to help them move into higher education, which for many may also be the start of a journey into lifelong learning.”

Sarah Jones, Director of Delivery at The King’s Trust in Wales said:

“At The King’s Trust, we are committed to ensuring that every young person has the skills, confidence and support they need to succeed in today’s digital world. Through this partnership with the Institute of Coding and The Open University, we aim to break down barriers to opportunity for young people across South Wales by offering accessible and practical digital skills training.’

“Alongside technical coaching, we’ll provide vital career advice to empower each leaner to build a future they can be proud of. We believe this programme will open doors to meaningful employment and help young people develop the skills to thrive in an evolving job market.”