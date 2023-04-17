The Progress Group acquires leading e-learning provider AC Education to bolster their digital learning division

Award-winning education and training business, The Progress Group, has today announced their acquisition of AC Education, a leading provider of eLearning for children’s services and the education sector.

The acquisition, which comes just two years after the acquisition of award-winning eLearning provider Grey Matter Learning, will be a significant enhancement to the company’s digital learning provision which already supports over 66,500 individuals every year.

AC Education offers a suite of over 150 specialist courses for the children’s services and education sectors. Since being founded in 2007, the company has had year-on-year growth, and this acquisition by The Progress Group will be a catalyst for significant growth over the next 3 years.

Jayne Worthington, The Progress Group CEO said;

“This strategic acquisition will significantly strengthen and enhance our eLearning offer, facilitating our expansion into new markets whilst also enabling us to increase our offer to our existing customers. The labour market demand for online learning, particularly in the education industry, has continued to rise significantly with research reporting a 900% growth rate globally since the year 2000. Therefore, it is vital that businesses such as ours invest in capabilities in this area in order to best serve the sectors in which we work. “AC Education compliments our Group-wide purpose of changing lives through the power of education and training, and their team embodies our values perfectly. We are delighted to welcome them, their expertise, and their passion to our Group.”

The addition of their staff base will bring the total number of individuals employed across The Progress Group and its subsidiaries to circa 175.

Managing Director of AC Education, Rachel Houlden said;

“This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for AC Education, enabling us to significantly expand our geographical footprint whilst enhancing our offer for our existing customers.

“There is a natural synergy between AC Education and Grey Matter Learning and, by working closely together, we will be able to share technological developments to provide an immersive, fully accessible eLearning solution, whilst also being able to significantly increase the training solution available to our existing providers and local authorities.”

The acquisition comes at a time when The Progress Group are already heavily investing in their online learning provision within Progress Schools through their partnership work with Edge Hill’s SME Productivity & Innovation Centre (PIC). Having recently secured £200k of funding from Innovate UK to develop and embed Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities within their alternative education provision, The Progress Group are committed to delivering cutting-edge eLearning solutions for individuals.

Published in