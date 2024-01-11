Only one week remaining to apply for the next annual Retrofit Academy Awards taking place at ExCel London on 5 March 2024 to celebrate excellence within the industry.

The much-anticipated ceremony will take place on the first day of The National Retrofit Conference, which is being held for the first time at this year’s FutureBuild. Bringing together retrofit businesses and retrofitters from across the country, the awards recognise and celebrate the amazing work from across the industry in the race to the top of housing decarbonisation.

Following from last year’s successful event where over 200 professionals came together to celebrate colleagues, this year’s ceremony will include awards recognising excellence in applying PAS2035 and delivering high-quality retrofit at scale. This includes the prestigious Retrofit Coordinator of the Year, celebrating those excelling in the coordination role, and Retrofit Contractor of the year, which recognises the company that has provided the best solution for a client’s large-scale retrofit programme.

The upcoming ceremony includes two new categories: Retrofit Installer of the Year and The Retrofit Social Value Award. For Retrofit Installer of the Year, judges will be looking for a company that has a client-centric approach to installing innovative and effective installations. When judging the entries for the Best Retrofit Social Value Award, organisations must evidence initiatives that have placed residents and the community at the heart of retrofit projects.

The 2024 ceremony’s full list of 11 categories include:

Retrofit Coordinator of the Year

Retrofit Assessor of the Year

Retrofit Contractor of the Year

Retrofit Installer of the Year

Retrofit Designer of the Year

Retrofit Assessment and Coordination Service

Best Retrofit Employer Award

Retrofit Academy Graduate Award

Best Local Authority Retrofit Programme

Best Social Housing Retrofit Programme

The Retrofit Social Value Award

David Pierpoint, CEO at The Retrofit Academy commented:

“The Retrofit Academy Awards were established to reward high quality retrofitting across the market and highlight the fantastic work by retrofitters and exemplary individual projects. It’s also a great way to see how the industry has progressed, and to bring together organisations, stakeholders, and individuals from across the sector. It’s no easy task to tackle the challenges that face this industry so celebrating those who have done a marvellous job at leading the way and showcasing progress that is being made across the country is important.”

The Retrofit Awards coincides with the first annual National Retrofit Conference which will be taking place at this year’s FutureBuild on the 5 – 7 March. Bringing together retrofitters, MP’s and industry leaders from Department for Energy, Security and Net Zero, this conference aims to be a beacon of innovation, collaboration, and practical solutions, driving the industry towards net zero.

David continued: “We welcome everyone from across the retrofit industry to enter yourself, your business, or nominate another deserving individual or business in one of the 11 award categories and highlight the amazing work that has been happening this year. Criteria and entry information is live on our website and the panel of expert judges is poised to make its decisions. We wish everyone the best of luck and look forward to the awards in March.”

There is only a short time remaining to enter The Retrofit Awards with entries closing on 16 January 2024. For more information on applications, sponsorship opportunities and to submit your entry, please click here

Published in