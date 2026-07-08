The Sheffield College students create striking mural celebrating city’s spirit

A striking new mural co-designed by students at The Sheffield College to celebrate the spirit of the city has been unveiled.

Focussing on the city’s identity, creativity and ambition, the artwork has been installed at Sheffield Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s head office on Charter Row.

From the city’s seven hills, local landmarks and business to education, manufacturing and global connections, each section of the mural has a story behind it.

Sheffield Chamber of Commerce and Industry commissioned street artist Alastair Flindall, Director of Neck of the Wood Studio, to deliver the project in partnership with the college.

The brief was to produce a mural that represented the city and its diverse culture, and 25 fine arts students from the college were involved.

Each student designed their own images and concepts. With the help of Alastair, they pieced it all together.

The project took place during Sheffcol Creates, the college’s first ever week-long arts festival to celebrate upcoming creative talent.

Laura Poole, Creative Academy Coordinator, The Sheffield College, said:

“It has been a joy to be involved in such an exciting and creative project. Working and collaborating with industry experts on employer set briefs is immensely valuable for our students who get to develop their artistic and employability skills and showcase their talent, creativity and innovation.

“We would like to thank Sheffield Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Neck of the Wood Studio for providing our students with this fantastic opportunity.”

Louisa Harrison-Walker OBE, Chief Executive, Sheffield Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said:

“This was a fantastic project to work on with the college and their students, and it reflects Sheffield Chamber’s commitment to enabling growth and skills by investing in the workforce of the future. It has provided local students with the opportunity to deliver a real-world project and work alongside professionals.

“Thank you to Westfield Health Foundation, whose financial support helped bring the project to life. Their contribution enabled students to work with established street artists, who provided coaching and mentoring throughout the process, helping them to build both their skills and confidence.

“The finished mural is a fantastic addition to our workspace and showcases all that makes Sheffield what it is. A lasting impact is the experience the students have gained.

“I’d encourage more employers and our members to partner with The Sheffield College to give young people the opportunity to develop their skills through real-world projects.”

Alastair Flindall, Director of Neck of the Wood Studio and Co-Director of the Lick of Paint Festival, explained:

“So much work has gone into making this project happen. There were so many brilliant concepts that have been woven into the final design. It’s been a real pleasure bringing it to life.

“I would like to thank Sheffield Chamber of Commerce and Industry, The Sheffield College and, most importantly, the students. This mural is genuinely their project. It was built from their ideas, sketches and conversations.”

Neck of the Wood Studio create large-scale public art across the UK including murals, sculpture, and light and installation-based artworks, in a community-led approach.

“As a former teacher, I believe the people who live, work and study in a place should help shape the artwork that represents it. That’s why engagement and co-design sit at the heart of almost every project we deliver,” added Alastair.

Student Jessica Gordon, 16, said:

“Working on the mural was an engaging introduction to working in the arts. It was a great way to better understand professional commissions, working in large scale and as a group. It helped set an example of how presenting my designs to the client might go.”

Student Molly Bradwell, 19, added:

“It is something that I very much enjoyed. It meant a lot to have been given the opportunity to be a part of such an important project. It has given me a new door to think about walking through in future.”

Daisy Frossard, Art Lecturer, The Sheffield College, added:

“The project enabled students to reflect on Sheffield as their home city and to think about it in new ways, which gave them an increased sense of belonging and empowerment.

“Working with Alastair Flindall, the students also learnt how to adapt and combine complex ideas into clear and distinctive designs that met the brief.”

According to Sheffield City Council’s Culture Strategy for 2035, there are more than 2,000 cultural and creative businesses in the city. Together, they provide around 9,000 jobs and generate almost £1 billion of economic impact annually.

Sheffcol Creates, which ran from 22nd to 26th June, showcased the work of 135 students including art, design, film, music, games, graphics, hair and beauty, journalism, performing arts and photography.