The Skills Network is providing a funded course in Early Years Education for the Cheshire & Warrington area

The Skills Network(@SkillsNetworkUK), has opened enrolment for the Skills Bootcamp for Early Years Educators, a UK Government funded course available to those in the Cheshire and Warrington area.

The Skills Bootcamp for Early Years Educators looks to improve local employment by creating better opportunities for work in early years education, providing a course that progresses directly into an accelerated early years apprenticeship programme.

Participants will receive sector-specific skills focused on four units including child development, health and wellbeing in an early year setting, safeguarding and child protection, and equality, diversity, and inclusion.

Additionally, upon completion, any participant seeking a new job role will be guaranteed a job interview with an Early Years provider as part of the programme. Completion also provides an accelerated route to an Early Years apprenticeship, which will have a reduced length of study time.

To ensure the accessibility of the Skills Bootcamp for Early Years Educators, the course operates on a flexible structure that allows students to study and complete materials at a time that works for them, and around other commitments.

Over the 12-week period, students will be overseen by a learning support advisor from The Skills Network that supervises them across group learning sessions and an online assessment.

Wendy Dodson, Partnerships Director for Skills Bootcamps at The Skills Network, said: “We’re pleased to deliver a Skills Bootcamp in Cheshire and Warrington that can not only provide jobs, but also potentially increase the resources, and provision of education support for early years in this area.

“We’re delighted to have been selected by the local authority here in Cheshire and Warrington for this opportunity. We hope that learners will take advantage of this funded course and realise its potential for creating positive change.”

Philip Cox, Chief Executive at Enterprise Cheshire & Warrington, added: “Skills Bootcamps are based on what employers tell us they need and are a great way to bridge identified skills gaps across the sub-region.

“These Skills Bootcamps will help people interested in a career in Early Years Education boost their knowledge and skills and fast track their way into an Early Years apprenticeship. Skills Bootcamps play an important role in creating the healthiest, most sustainable, inclusive and growing economy in the UK here in Cheshire and Warrington.”