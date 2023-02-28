The University of Surrey extends international education partnership with Study Group

The University of Surrey has renewed its partnership with Study Group to support its international engagement strategy through the recruitment, admission, teaching and support of international students in preparation for progression to study at the University of Surrey. The five-year extension will take Study Group’s partnership with Surrey to over two decades.

Delivered through the University of Surrey International Study Centre (ISC), 11 new programmes have been introduced since the partnership began in 2007. From an International Foundation Year in subjects spanning Business, Economics, Law and Social Sciences, Computing, Engineering and Physical Sciences, and Life Sciences, to Pre-Masters Programmes studying Engineering, Health and Medical Sciences, and Management, Finance, Hospitality and Tourism. Online English Language Preparation and Prepare for Success, a free online preparation course helping students make the transition from home to overseas study, have also been introduced in recent years.

A former international student who has experienced the transformational power of international education first-hand, Professor Max Lu, DL AO, President and Vice-Chancellor, University of Surrey, comments:

“The University of Surrey is a vibrant and diverse community with some 140 nationalities represented among our students and staff. Our University is globally respected for its cutting-edge technologies and innovation, with close links with business and industry, and for outstanding graduate employment. A significant number of those students come to us following a pathway programme at the University of Surrey International Study Centre in partnership with Study Group.

“Students who come through our International Study Centre are well prepared to succeed on their courses, with excellent standards of English and strong study skills, and I am delighted that this partnership is continuing to deliver success for students and the University.”

In 2022, 95 percent of students who completed a Surrey ISC programme were offered progression to an undergraduate or postgraduate programme at the University, and over the past 15 years students have joined from over 96 countries. Looking ahead, Surrey has plans to double participation in student mobility and international opportunities.

Study Group CEO, Ian Crichton, says of the partnership:

“International education has never been more important. Whether it’s tackling big global challenges like climate change and poverty, navigating growing geopolitical divides or driving sustainable economic development, the future needs young people with global skills, outlook and experiences that transcend national boundaries. We are proud to partner with the University of Surrey, a highly respected global university that is, like us, deeply committed to increasing student participation and success in global education.”

Ranked in the top 100 of more than 1,500 universities worldwide in the 2022 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, the University of Surrey has a reputation for strong global collaboration in education, research and innovation, and harnessing the quality and diversity of its graduates to positively contribute to society. Its research work includes a 5G/6G Innovation Centre collaboration with more than 70 global partners, which is helping develop cutting-edge technologies and their applications in industry and health care; alongside people-centred AI and sustainability institutes which draw on a wide network of international collaborators and cross-sectoral partners.

Former ISC student Theresa Olloh from Nigeria, founder of e-commerce business Hamalie, credits her experience studying at the University of Surrey for influencing the work she’s doing today to give a global platform to independent makers, artisans, and designers from Africa: “We connect global customers to really unique, sustainable African goods. And these brands are representing countries, they’re representing tribes of people, languages.”

