Top Students Honoured at Middlesbrough College Awards Evening

Middlesbrough College welcomed 230 students, families, staff and industry partners on Wednesday 11th June for its annual Student Awards ceremony – a night dedicated to celebrating outstanding achievement, resilience and community spirit.

The event, hosted on campus by Vice Principal for Students and Communications, Aimey Adamson, and Group Director of Business Engagement, Partnerships and International, Matthew Telling, recognised 44 exceptional students across adult and 16-18 year old programmes.

The evening was made possible thanks to the generous support of over 35 local employers. Key sponsors included Tees Components, Double Eleven, PD Ports, Wander Films, Tees Business and Middlesbrough Football Club. The prestigious Overall Student of the Year award was supported by Meldrum Group, while Northumbrian Water proudly sponsored the Overall Adult Learner of the Year accolade.

Luke Storey was named Overall Student of the Year, praised for his exceptional 99% attendance record, over 50 hours of professional placements with Cleveland & Durham Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade, and a meaningful social action project helping to clean up Redcar beach. Luke’s dedication, leadership and community focus made him a standout winner as he goes on to study Professional Policing at Teesside University this September.

Luke said:

“I honestly didn’t expect to win, so to be named Overall Student of the Year is an amazing feeling. I’ve loved my time at Middlesbrough College – the opportunities I’ve had through my course and work placements have been brilliant, and I’m so grateful to my tutors for their support along the way.”

Sophie Brown was awarded Overall Adult Learner of the Year after excelling on the Level 2 Supporting Teaching & Learning course. Her empathy, inclusive leadership and passionate advocacy for SEND support made a lasting impression. Sophie has since secured a Level 3 apprenticeship and returned to the College as a guest speaker, sharing her experiences with future students.

Throughout the evening, students were celebrated on stage by the hosts and Zoe Lewis, Principal and Chief Executive of Middlesbrough College Group, who said:

“This was a night filled with truly inspirational stories. Our award winners have shown incredible dedication, passion and a real commitment to their communities. We’re immensely proud of them all and grateful to our employer partners for helping make this event so special.”

Reflecting the College’s collaborative values, the awards showcased the breadth of opportunity available to students – spanning vocational and academic courses, community initiatives and personal development achievements.

The full list of winners at Middlesbrough College’s Student Awards 2025 were as follows: