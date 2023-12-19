Trinity Business School secures EQUIS re-accreditation

Trinity Business School has achieved full EQUIS re-accreditation for another five years from the European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD). In doing so it maintains its Triple-Accreditation status and remains one of the top business schools worldwide.

The re-accreditation was awarded following an assessment which focuses on the areas of Internationalisation; Ethics, Responsibility & Sustainability; and Connections with Practice.

The Business School first achieved full EQUIS accreditation in 2018 following its high growth strategy and the expansion of its international research, suite of Masters, and its portfolio of Executive Education programmes.

Since then, Trinity Business School has continued to build on this growth, further increasing its educational offering via the launch of the Flexible Executive MBA programme as well as several new Executive Education programmes focusing on ESG and Data Analytics. The School has also continued to promote diversity and inclusion and received the Athena SWAN Bronze award in 2021 in recognition of its commitment to gender diversity.

Most notably, the School’s growth has been reflected in the continued improvement in the Financial Times rankings, with the Full-Time MBA and Executive MBA, now amongst the very best in Europe and first in Ireland. Along with this continued growth, Trinity Business School has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to ethical business, social value and climate action. The Business School’s Strategy, Transforming Business For Good, has placed sustainability at the heart of all activities.

Reflecting on the Business School’s successful re-accreditation, Professor Laurent Muzellec, Dean of Trinity Business School, says:

“I am immensely proud of our 5-year re-accreditation of EQUIS as it is a testament to our dedicated staff and student body in our mission of ‘Transforming Business for Good’. Our journey doesn’t stop here. Last month alone, Trinity Business School launched the Trinity Corporate Governance Lab and the MSc in Responsible Business and Sustainability. Along with our focus on sustainability, we will embrace the technological revolution, with a keen focus on AI and Business Analytics. I am excited about the future of Trinity Business School as we continue to chart a new path in business education.”

