Trio celebrate success at ALBAS finals for Borders College

It turned out to be a fantastic night for @BordersCollege students Campbell Strang, Amy Young and Stephanie Bartlett at last night’s ALBAS, Lantra Scotland’s Awards for Land-based and Aquaculture Skills, which took place at the prestigious Crieff Hydro.

Gamekeeping student Campbell Strang celebrated a double win after being announced as a winner in the Game and Wildlife category and picking up the Tam Tod Trophy – an award presented to an outstanding young learner in their field.

Campbell was credited by his Lecturer Garry Dickson with having an exemplary work ethic and showing dedication to his studies.

Amy Young is in her final year of Horse Care at Borders College and was delighted to be announced as Runner-up in the Equine category.

Amy was nominated by her Lecturer Stacey Swanston, who described her as a fantastic young woman who demonstrated a real passion for working with horses and the equine industry.

Animal Care student Stephanie Bartlett was announced as the Runner-up in the Higher Education HND category and was thrilled to pick up the accolade.

She was credited by her Achievement Coach, Claire Ritchie, as being a remarkable student who had shown extraordinary personal growth, resilience, and commitment to the welfare of others.

The ALBAS recognise the achievements of individuals, employer partnerships and training providers in land-based and aquaculture, as well as raising the profile of training and employment opportunities and highlighting the benefits to employers of a well-trained and highly skilled workforce.

The College would like to congratulate Campbell, Amy, and Stephanie on their achievements.