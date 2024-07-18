Twelve Students from NPTC Group of Colleges Among WorldSkills UK National Finalists

Twelve students from NPTC Group of Colleges have been announced among 106 Welsh finalists for the WorldSkills UK National Finals which will be held between the 19th and 22nd of November across Greater Manchester. This year, the finalists will compete in over 40 skills, including disciplines such as 3D Digital Game Art, Additive Manufacturing, Welding, and Landscaping.

We offer our congratulations to our finalists:

Jordan Lingham – Automotive Body Repair

Victoria Steele – Automotive Refinishing

Ryan Blinston – Culinary Arts

Thomas Brack – Culinary Arts

Connor Blair – Foundation Skills Horticulture

Steven Cowley-Ford – Foundation Skills: IT Software Solutions for Business

Jake Bissmire – Foundation Skills: IT Software Solutions for Business

Chloe Pugh – Foundation Skills: Restaurant Services

Joshua Punchard – Laboratory Technician

Jackson Cole – Laboratory Technician

Logan Johnson – Laboratory Technician

Poppy Bowen-Heath – Restaurant Services

The finalists and medallists will be honoured at Manchester’s prestigious Bridgewater Hall on Friday 22 November. The Foundation Skill competitions and the accompanying medal ceremony at Manchester College City Campus will also take place on Friday 22 November.

As well as boosting their skills and confidence, competitors who impress under the pressure of a national final could be in with a chance of representing the UK at the Skills Olympics in Shanghai 2026.

Paul Evans, Inspiring Skills Excellence project director said:

“Everyone who participated in qualifying heats has demonstrated so many transferable skills, from performance under pressure and resilience to time management, we’ve seen it all. We are immensely proud of Team Wales and their drive to reach excellence.

Congratulations and Good Luck to those who have been selected to represent Wales at the UK National Finals, I look forward to seeing you in the finals”.

Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Welsh Government Minister for Energy, Economy, and Welsh Language Jeremy Miles, said:

“As a nation, we believe in investing in future generations, and skills competitions are an effective way to increase engagement and give young people the tools they need to build strong careers.

“The successes we celebrate annually from our competitors demonstrate the talent and potential in Wales while highlighting the quality instruction and training they receive. Competition significantly increases the delivery and development of skills throughout the nation.

“The WorldSkills programme and the Skills Build competitions help produce a workforce fit for the future by allowing young people to master practical skills competitively while also showcasing their potential on a global stage.”