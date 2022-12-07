Two new Bath Spa undergraduate degrees become first in South West to receive prestigious digital marketing accreditation

Bath Spa University’s Bath Business School has become the first, and only, higher education provider in the South West to offer students at undergraduate level the opportunity to gain an internationally-recognised accreditation from the Digital Marketing Institute (DMI).

Students on the BA Marketing and BA Sports Management courses will be able to obtain an Associate Digital Marketing Professional certificate after successful completion of the Digital Marketing Essentials module in the second year of their studies, boosting their career prospects before they have even graduated.

The partnership reflects Bath Spa University’s commitment to enhance the University’s creative technology offering and further equip students with digital skills for the future.

The DMI certification is recognised by leading companies around the world including Google and Meta. With more than 210,000 members, and partners in more than 150 countries, DMI works with organisations to provide individuals with skills, confidence, and industry know-how to stay relevant — and to make an impact — in an always evolving digital world.

Deborah Bowe, Senior Lecturer and Course Development Lead for the new BA Marketing said:

“We know that employers’ demand for digital skills is on the rise, and we are thrilled to have become the first university in the region to be able to offer this highly-regarded accreditation to our undergraduate students.

“All of our Bath Business School courses give students the opportunity to learn a wide range of skills that are highly valued by employers, and this partnership will help build on our already excellent reputation for producing graduates who are well equipped to not only succeed, but excel, in their chosen fields.”

The University also has plans to roll the digital marketing module out to additional courses including its BA Fashion Marketing and Management degree and MA Marketing and Brand Management.

Joshua Williams, Senior Lecturer in Fashion Marketing and Management, and a Digital Champion at the University said:

“It is exciting that Bath Business School is leading the way with digital marketing modules and digital modes of learning. Both of which help increase employability and reduce the attainment gap. Working with the Digital Marketing Institute will ensure we support a diverse student body to learn cutting edge, industry-level digital marketing skills.”

Bath Business School prides itself on offering students across many of its courses the opportunity to gain accreditation from a range of additional professional bodies, including Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM), the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), the Institute of Hospitality (ioH) and the Chartered Association of Business Schools (CABS).

