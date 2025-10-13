Tyler lands job offer through industry placement

Tyler Hulse, a T Level Plumbing student at Burton and South Derbyshire College’s Stephen Burke Construction Academy, has successfully secured employment following her industry placement with local plumbing business owner, Alan Lowe.

Tyler, who is now in the second year of her qualification, began a placement with Alan Lowe Heating services Ltd. in November 2024 and has already completed the required hours for her course. Alan has been a dedicated mentor throughout Tyler’s placement, offering hands-on experience and guidance that has helped her develop essential skills for a future career in plumbing.

Impressed by her commitment and progress, Alan has offered Tyler a paid part-time role and confirmed plans to take her on as a gas apprentice once she completes her course in June 2026. Alan commented: “Tyler has been fantastic to work with – she’s hard-working, focused, and has exactly the right attitude. She’s already learned how to strip down a boiler, carry out checks and take accurate readings, which is impressive at this stage. Experience is everything in this trade, and Tyler is gaining that quickly.

“For me, it was an easy decision to keep supporting her. Once she finishes her course, she’ll join us as a gas apprentice. Having Tyler on board has benefited the business too – she’s taking on more responsibility and helping speed up the work we do. For employers, T Levels are a great way to invest in young talent, and if you’re fortunate, you’ll find someone – like I have with Tyler – who really fits your business needs.”

Tyler said: “I first got into plumbing during my work experience in Year 10 and I knew straight away it was what I wanted to do. I enjoy practical work – I couldn’t sit at a desk all day – and I like being able to fix things for people. At college, we get both theory and practical learning, and I’ve learned a lot about tools, boilers and gas systems. Completing my placement hours and then being offered an apprenticeship role with Alan has been a huge achievement for me. It means I’ve got something to show for all the hard work, and I’m proud of that.”

T Levels are designed for 16–19-year-olds and combine classroom learning with extensive industry placements to prepare students for successful careers. The T Level in Plumbing and Heating equips learners with a broad knowledge of the building services industry as well as the practical and technical skills required to progress into roles such as plumber or gas engineer.

As part of the national T Levels Week (13–17 October 2025), Burton and South Derbyshire College is celebrating the achievements of its learners and the employers who support them.

Burton and South Derbyshire College is calling on more local employers to get involved in supporting learners through placements, helping to develop the next generation of skilled professionals. Employers interested in offering a work placement should get in touch at [email protected].